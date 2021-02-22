Mon. Feb 22nd, 2021

Research Moz Releases New Report on the Yoga Mat Market 2021-2030

The Yoga Mat market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Yoga Mat Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Yoga Mat market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

ResearchMoz’s business study describes the current Yoga Mat market size and market forecast, market prospects, leading drivers and constraints, regulatory scenario, industry trend, promotional campaigns and marketing, price research, the competitive environment to help companies make decisions. The data in the Yoga Mat market study focuses on historical and recent market dynamics that aid investment decisions. ResearchMoz’s Yoga Mat market report mainly includes product sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, projection, and marketing, and the details here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc.

The Yoga Mat market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ Mn/Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020– 2030.

The latest study on the global Yoga Mat market makes a successful attempt to make in-detail evaluation of all factors supporting or impeding the overall market growth. Besides, it sheds light on historical and present trends in this market. Moving forward, it also offers forecasts on potential market trends and the impact of all these trends on the growth of the global Yoga Mat market in the forthcoming years.

As the Yoga Mat market continues to transition to a new normal caused by Covid-19, leading vendors and enthusiastic aspirants looking for perfect market penetration can achieve viable signals about the various market developments that drive high revenue growth.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

Key players in the global Yoga Mat market covered in Chapter 12:

  • Kharma Khare
  • Aerolite
  • Khataland
  • PrAna Revolutionary
  • Easyoga
  • HATHAYOGA
  • Lululemon
  • Microcell Composite
  • Aurorae
  • Manduka PROlite
  • Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
  • Gaiam
  • Barefoot Yoga
  • Yogasan
  • Keep well
  • Copeactive
  • Yogarugs
  • Jade Yoga
  • Yogabum
  • Hosa Group

    The Yoga Mat market report is intended to aid industry decisions and investment priorities for multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and merchants.

    The use of survey tools, polls, and qualitative or quantitative analysis in the context of marketing studies, allows managers to have important information on the environment in which their companies operate:

    • Marketing studies ;
    • Competitive analyzes;
    • New business opportunities;
    • Design of new services.

    Yoga Mat Market: Segmentation

    In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Yoga Mat market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
    PVC Yoga Mats
    Rubber Yoga Mats
    TPE Yoga Mats
    Others

    In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Yoga Mat market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
    Private Use
    Commercial Use

