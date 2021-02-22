Chronic wounds are wounds that do not heal through an orderly and timely reparation, which in turn, hinders the production of anatomic and functional integrity. This can also be re-defined as “interruption on the continuity of the body’s tissue that requires a prolonged time to heal, does not heal, or recurs.”

Chronic wounds are mainly caused by conditions that slow or stop the healing process, such as inadequate blood supply or low oxygen, an infection, a weak immune system, swelling in the tissues around the wound. These are mainly classified as vascular ulcers (e.g., venous and arterial ulcers), diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Common sign and symptoms include fever, redness around the wound and warm to touch, milky, yellow, green, or brown pus in the wound, bleeding, swelling, or pain in the affected area, trouble moving the affected area, the wound has become larger or deeper, and dark or black skin around the wound.

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chronic Wounds epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Chronic Wounds epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Chronic Wounds disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Chronic Wounds in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers detailed information on the Chronic Wounds epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The total incident population of chronic wounds in the 7MM was observed to be 11,304,090 in 2017.

in the 7MM was observed to be 11,304,090 in 2017. DelveInsight’s estimates show a higher incidence of chronic wounds in the US with an estimated number of 6,549,447 cases in 2017.

with an estimated number of 6,549,447 cases in 2017. Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of chronic wounds with 909,985 cases, followed by France and Italy. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of 317,367 in 2017.

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Chronic Wounds epidemiology report provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Chronic Wounds epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Chronic Wounds epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Chronic Wounds epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Chronic Wounds in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Chronic Wounds .

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Chronic Wounds patient population .

The Chronic Wounds report provides a detailed overview explaining Chronic Wound’s causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Chronic Wounds in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Chronic Wounds epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Report

The Chronic Wounds Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Wounds market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Chronic Wounds market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Chronic Wounds therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of the Chronic Wounds population by its epidemiology.

The Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Wounds Chronic Wounds Disease Background and Overview Chronic Wounds Patient Journey Chronic Wounds Epidemiology and Patient Population Chronic Wounds Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Chronic Wounds Chronic Wounds Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

