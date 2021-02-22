Alagille Syndrome (ALGS) is a multisystem autosomal dominant disorder with a wide variety of clinical manifestations. It is also known as arteriohepatic dysplasia, Alagille-Watson syndrome, Watson-Miller syndrome, or syndromic bile duct paucity. The clinical manifestations are variable, even within the same family, and commonly include hepatic (cholestasis, characterized by bile duct paucity on liver biopsy), cardiac (primarily involving the pulmonary arteries), renal skeletal (butterfly vertebrae), ophthalmologic (posterior embryotoxon), and facial abnormalities. It can range from a subclinical presentation to a life-threatening condition, with a mortality rate up to 10%.

As per NORD, Alagille Syndrome (ALGS) is a rare genetic disorder that can affect multiple organ systems of the body including the liver, heart, skeleton, eyes, and kidneys. The signs and symptoms arising from liver damage in Alagille syndrome may include a yellowish tinge in the skin and the whites of the eyes (jaundice), itchy skin, pruritus, and deposits of cholesterol in the skin (xanthomas)

It has been observed that Alagille Syndrome affects males and females in equal numbers

As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), the estimated prevalence of Alagille syndrome is 1 in 70,000 newborns. This figure is based on diagnoses of liver disease in infants and may be an underestimation because some people with Alagille syndrome do not develop liver disease during infancy.

As per National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Alagille syndrome affects males and females in equal numbers. The incidence of Alagille syndrome has been estimated to be approximately 1 in 30,000-45,000 individuals in the general population

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Alagille Syndrome Alagille Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Alagille Syndrome Patient Journey Alagille Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Alagille Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Alagille Syndrome Alagille Syndrome Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

