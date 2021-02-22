“Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Market.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.

In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) collaborations, licensing, mergers, and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

The spinal Muscular Atrophy pipeline possesses multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future.

Some of the key Spinal Muscular Atrophy companies involved in the therapeutics development include:

Novartis

PTC Therapeutics

Astellas

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Hoffmann-La Roche

And many others.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy therapies covered in the report include:

Reldesemtiv (CK-2127107)

Amifampridine Phosphate (Firdapse)

BVS 857

SRK-015

Branaplam (LMI070)

And many others.

Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with rising prevalence are expected to fuel the growth of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market in the coming years.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) treatment.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market .

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Scope of the report

The Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Pipeline Report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

It comprises detailed profiles of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Detailed research and development progress and clinical trial of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) , results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) .

In the coming years, the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Research & Development . The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) treatment market . Several potential therapies for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Table of Content

Report Introduction Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Current Treatment Patterns Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Discontinued Products Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Product Profiles Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Key Companies Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Unmet Needs Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Future Perspectives Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

