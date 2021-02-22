Mon. Feb 22nd, 2021

Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed

The Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

The global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market report provides a detailed assessment of the market size region-wise and globally, sales analysis, local and global market players and their impact, crucial trends, recent developments, new product launches, opportunities, trade regulations, market growth analysis, and technological innovations. The Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market analysts offer an evidence-based assessment of opportunities in key growth areas in various segments.

The Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market is estimated to be $$ Bn from USD $$ Bn in 2030. According to our estimates, The global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market will grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of xx.yy% during 2020– 2030.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

Key players in the global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market covered in Chapter 12:

  • Apptricity Corp.
  • Harvest
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Basware
  • Expensify
  • Ariett
  • Infor, Inc.
  • Xero
  • SAP SE (Concur)
  • Certify
  • Trippeo Technologies
  • Chrome River Technologies
  • Journyx
  • Abila
  • Coupa Software

    The report performs segmentation of the global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market depending on many crucial parameters such as product, end-use industry, application, and region. Moving forward, it sheds light on various demand and consumption patterns of numerous products available in the market for Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution .

    Depending on product and application, the global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market is classified into:

    In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
    Cloud Based
    On Premise

    In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
    Transportation & Logistics
    Government & Defense
    Energy & Utilities
    Healthcare
    Retail
    Telecom & IT
    Manufacturing
    Others

    Key Insights and Growth Dynamics Covered in the Global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Report:

    1. What are the characteristics of the Global [Insert key word] space and market?
    2. What strategies top players are mulling to gain resilience in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by Covid-19?
    3. What product/end-use industry segments in the Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market are expected to gather traction by the end of the forecast period?
    4. What is the nature of the vendor landscape in key regional markets?
    5. How will the change in regulations in key countries affect their revenue contribution?
    6. Which impediments and challenges have affected the lucrativeness of the leading regional markets?
    7. Which areas in emerging markets will attract sizable investments in the coming years?

