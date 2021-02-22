The growing popularity of cloud-based PLM as an innovative platform, introduction of cloud technology to consolidate information, product lifecycle management play a role in accelerating the growth of the digital transformation which leads to an increase in demand for an out of band authentication in the upcoming years. The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for product lifecycle management. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall product lifecycle management market and its associated business segments. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the product lifecycle management market.
The study further discusses the key factors, the business environment, and emerging developments in the product lifecycle management market. The report will help several vendors to make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global product lifecycle management scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and also accelerate the future dimensions of demand for the product lifecycle management market.
Product Lifecycle Management market By Component
- Solutions
- Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)
Product Lifecycle Management market By Deployment Model
- On-premises
- Cloud Based
Product Lifecycle Management market By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
Product Lifecycle Management market By Industry
- Automotive and Transportation
- Industrial and Heavy Equipments
- Aerospace and Defense
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Energy and Utilities
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
Product Lifecycle Management Market Players:
Some of the major players of Product Lifecycle Management market are
- Accenture
- Arena
- ATOS
- Autodesk
- Dassault Systems
- HPIBM
- Oracle
- PTC
- Seimens
By Region
- North America (U.S. Canada)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the Product Lifecycle Management market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the Product Lifecycle Management market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, deployment protocol, application & industry.
