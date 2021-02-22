Global Anti-snoring Devices Market – Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts: 2018-2024

Overview: Snoring is a harsh noise formed due to the trembling of the muscular palate and pillars of the oropharyngeal inlet during sleep. A person is described as a habitual snorer if there is an occurrence of loud snoring at least three times in a week. This is majorly connected with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). These habitual snorers experience excessive sleepiness in the daytime and can develop systemic hypertension in those aged below 50 years. Recently’ studies have suggested that snoring can have risks of carotid atherosclerosis also. There have been many international epidemiological studies to establish the prevalence of habitual snoring.

When snoring is left untreated’ it has multiple adverse consequences such as sleep apnea’ stroke’ systemic hypertension’ atrial fibrillation’ coronary artery disease’ and others. Anti-snoring devices and surgery are the two types of treatment options available currently. These two methods help in the prevention of snoring and improve the quality of sleep. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty surgery’ radiofrequency ablation surgery’ adenoidectomy surgery’ maxillo-mandibular surgeries’ and tonsillectomy are the alternatives for anti-snoring devices in the market.

The significant factors driving the progress of the market are increasing awareness about ill effects of snoring’ mounting geriatric and obese population’ increase in the number of smokers and alcoholics’ and a huge volume of snoring population. However’ the meager effectiveness of present anti-snoring devices accessible in the marketplace and the availability of alternative treatments for snoring are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

Market Analysis: The “Global Anti-snoring Devices Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The market is analyzed based on three segments – products’ end-users’ and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (ROW). North America holds the major share of the anti-snoring devices market’ followed by Europe. These two regions together hold three-fourth of revenue in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate due to high infectious diseases prevalence’ large patient pool’ and increasing awareness. This is followed by Rest of the World in terms of the growth rate during the forecast period.

Product Analysis: Oral appliances’ nasal devices’ position control devices’ chin straps’ and EPAP devices are the types of products in the anti-snoring market. Mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and tongue retaining devices are the types of oral appliances in the market. Nasal dilators and nasal strips are the two types of nasal devices. Position pillows’ anti-snoring belt’ and bottom lines are the types of position control devices.

End-users Analysis: The hospitals & clinics is the largest application segment in 2017. The sleep clinics that recommend anti-snoring oral appliances to their patients have shown a positive success rate as high as 94%. However’ this success rate may vary between individuals. Yet’ there has been an increase in the demand for the home healthcare during the forecast period. This increase in home care has given rise to many technological advanced and portable products.

Key Players: Sleeping Well LLC’ Apnea Sciences Corporation’ Tomed GmbH’ Sleep Well Enjoy Life Ltd.’ MEDiTAS’ and GlaxoSmithKline are the key players in the market. SomnoMed Ltd.’ MPowerx’ Thervent’ Rhinomed Ltd.’ Hivox Biotek Inc.’ and Zyppah are other predominate & niche players.

Competitive Analysis: The oral appliances are the most used anti-snoring devices and held more than half of the share in 2017. Some of the key players in this segment include Apnea Sciences Corporation’ Sleeping Well’ Sleep Well Enjoy Life’ Tomed GmbH’ and MEDiTAS. Nasal devices are next to the oral appliances’ which is led by GlaxoSmithKline.

Many companies are concentrating on product innovation to reinforce their spot in the market. For instance’ Oventus Medical’ based in Australia’ has recently launched a 3D printed anti-snoring device named O2Vent that can be customized based on an individual’s need. It is a lightweight titanium device and can help patients stop snoring by delivering air to the back of his or her mouth. Such modernizations hold the great potential for the success of the company in the market.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of anti-snoring devices in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that’ key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions-North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World