Respiratory disorders’ which affect mechanisms of the respiratory system such as the lungs and airway’ are a wide-ranging chronic disease with a diversity of underlying causes’ ranging from inherited mutations to pathological inflammation. The respiratory disorders market is dominated by long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) and long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) therapies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. These drugs stimulate muscles surrounding the bronchial tubes to suppress and open the airways.
Respiratory therapy area consists of signs that affect the lungs’ bronchi’ trachea’ larynx’ pharynx and nose in various ways’ such as the scarring of lung tissue or the extreme production of mucus. Respiratory disease generally results in breathing difficulties’ that can lead to troubles in sleep’ wheezing’ anxiety’ and stress. During worse condition’ shortness of breath (dyspnea) can limit physical activity’ affecting both the quality of life and life expectancy of sufferers. The cause of respiratory disorders contrasts significantly across each indication and comprises factors such as environment’ occupation’ genetic predisposition’ and aging.
Report Scope:
Report Category: Pharmacuticals / Healthcare
Therapy Type
Asthma
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Cystic Fibrosis
End-user
Hospitals
Ambulatory Care
Others
Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Key Players Covered in the Report
Novartis AG' GlaxoSmithKline plc' Astra Zenca PLC' F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ' Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH' Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Gilead Sciences Inc. Bayer AG' Pfizer Inc.' Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Merck & Co.' Sanofi' Mallinckrodt plc