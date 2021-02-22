Mon. Feb 22nd, 2021

Robo-advisor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

The Robo-advisor market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Robo-advisor Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Robo-advisor market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

The global Robo-advisor market report provides a detailed assessment of the market size region-wise and globally, sales analysis, local and global market players and their impact, crucial trends, recent developments, new product launches, opportunities, trade regulations, market growth analysis, and technological innovations. The Robo-advisor market analysts offer an evidence-based assessment of opportunities in key growth areas in various segments.

The Robo-advisor market is estimated to be $$ Bn from USD $$ Bn in 2030. According to our estimates, The global Robo-advisor market will grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of xx.yy% during 2020– 2030.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

Key players in the global Robo-advisor market covered in Chapter 12:

  • SoFi
  • WiseBanyan
  • TD Ameritrade
  • Fidelity
  • Vanguard Personal Advisor
  • SigFig Wealth Management
  • Betterment
  • Wealthfront
  • Ellevest
  • Ally
  • Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
  • Charles Schwab
  • Wealthsimple

    The report performs segmentation of the global Robo-advisor market depending on many crucial parameters such as product, end-use industry, application, and region. Moving forward, it sheds light on various demand and consumption patterns of numerous products available in the market for Robo-advisor .

    Depending on product and application, the global Robo-advisor market is classified into:

    In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Robo-advisor market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
    Robo-advisors
    Hybrid Robo -advisors

    In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Robo-advisor market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
    Healthcare
    Retail
    Education
    Others

    Key Insights and Growth Dynamics Covered in the Global Robo-advisor Market Report:

    1. What are the characteristics of the Global [Insert key word] space and market?
    2. What strategies top players are mulling to gain resilience in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by Covid-19?
    3. What product/end-use industry segments in the Robo-advisor market are expected to gather traction by the end of the forecast period?
    4. What is the nature of the vendor landscape in key regional markets?
    5. How will the change in regulations in key countries affect their revenue contribution?
    6. Which impediments and challenges have affected the lucrativeness of the leading regional markets?
    7. Which areas in emerging markets will attract sizable investments in the coming years?

