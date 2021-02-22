Global Dental 3D Printing Market – Drivers’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts: 2018-2024

Overview: Dental 3D printing allows a dentist to produce customized designs for various categories of products. The efficiency of the digital design right from the start till the production stage provides accurate products in the market. 3D dental printing involves the combination of CAD/CAM’ oral scanning’ designing’ and 3D printing. There are products such as dental crowns’ bridges’ and different types of orthodontic appliances manufactured for treating various oral diseases. The CAD/CAM technology has explored the various potential in producing dental parts straight from CAD design imagery and most of the manufacturers are changing their way to develop modern dentistry called 3D printing.

Dental 3D printing dentistry has developed a strong hold in today’s dental products owing to the combination of a state-of-art 3D printing technology with potential footprint. The ease and user-friendliness of 3D printing procedures have allowed the dentistry industryto print materials convenient to dental requirements by different individuals. The design’ delivery positioning’ development of advanced products such as clear aligners’ and enhanced fabrication to lend an aesthetic look are factors that will increase the demand and adoption of 3D printers. These printers will reduce fabrication time and increase the output. Further’ a fully digitalized workflow will eliminate the procedural discomfort and enhance customer satisfaction.

The dental market is growing at a steady pace and is expected to progress in the emerging economies. There are more than 35 million Americans who are fully edentulous’ and this is expected to increase as the aging population rises. Most of the older population is in need of tooth replacements’ especially if they are fully edentulous. However’ even partially edentulous people’ young and old are viewing dental implant as a viable option. According to the American College of Prosthodontists’ it estimated that by 2030 there will be more than 200 million partially edentulous patients.

The top players in this market are 3D Systems’ Stratasys Ltd.’ EnvisionTEC’ Inc. DWS Systems’ and Roland DG Group. These companies hold more than 70% of the global market share. Factors such as the increased prevalence of oral diseases’ growing popularity of dental 3D products’ and the introduction of new technologies’ are driving the market growth.

Market Analysis: The Global Dental 3D Printing Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The market is analyzed based on three segments’ namely product type’ end-users’ and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is set to be the leading region for the dental 3D printing growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and ROW are set to be the emerging regions. The emerging markets have a high potential to grow owing to an increase in the patient population and their focus on healthcare infrastructure. The dental 3D printing market has the lowest penetration in the emerging market and most of the vendors are targeting to penetrate in countries such as India’ China’ Thailand’ and Vietnam. Further’ medical tourism has become a new trend in the emerging markets as most of the people from developed countries are travelling to the APAC region’ especially India’ for dental implant procedures. The high cost of implants and the expensive procedural cost in the US’ lack of skilled surgeons and proper reimbursement policies across some of the developed countries’ and lack of awareness about advanced implants in the developing countries may have an adverse impact on the overall market growth.

Product Analysis: Dental 3D services market is expected to increase at a fast rate and it will be the largest revenue contributor to global dental 3D printing market. Most of the dental services cost is procured while treating dental conditions for a long period of time. An effective treatment would include 80% to 90% of service cost where the products would constitute only 10% to 20% of the cost. Factors’ such as an increasing elderly population’ the rise in prevalence of oral diseases’ and growing adoption of knowledge-based dentistry’ are driving the market growth. Resin is the most common material used in dental 3D printing due its intrinsic qualities. It is safe and stable and is used in various dentistry procedures such as dental implants’ abutments’ crowns and bridges’ and in various other dental fixtures. The implementation of software in 3D printing enables a smooth workflow and guides to design through every step by navigating’ visualizing’ and controlling the productivity. The need for software in dental laboratories is mandatory and there are dedicated software packages available for the inspection’ analysis’ editing and high quality 3D data. Software such as MDS400 – easy dental scan by Maestro3D’ CS 3D Imaging software by Carestream’ and ACE dental practice management software are straightforward systems that provide all aspects of dental office management. Dental 3D materials are ideal for developing accurate and detailed visual’ durable models. The combination of dental 3D materials will allow increased customization with different colors’ sizes’ durability’ and strength of the product. For instance’ the combination with PolyJet materials including color and flexibility for numerous applications such as gingival masks and cast partials. The design of hardware components are ergonomically done to help the operator perform smooth operability to have the desired object or product.

Competitive Analysis: The global dental 3D printing market is highly fragmented and has immense growth opportunities for vendors’ especially in the developing regions. The market enjoys the participation of many global’ regional’ and local players who are competing fiercely to gain a strong hold as the top vendor. Big players’ such as 3D Systems’ Stratasys Ltd.’ EnvisionTEC Inc. DWS Systems’ and Roland DG Group often acquire small yet promising companies to increase their market share. Most large enterprises are using acquisition strategies to expand their business operations by leveraging their products portfolio across the globe. The competitive environment in the market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions’ product innovations’ and M&A. Strategic alliances are being formed to manufacture and market dental 3D products more vigorously and efficiently.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of dental implants for the treatment of various oral issues. Thus’ the key stakeholders find out in detail about the latest trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical players’ initiatives’ and government initiatives toward the dentistry industry in the upcoming years. The report also provides details of the pure play companies entering the market. Moreover’ the report highlights the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally’ it brings forth the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to aid them in expanding their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals. It also aims to help stakeholders analyze the pros and cons of this market before investing or expanding the business in this arena.



