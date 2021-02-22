The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for network telemetry. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall network telemetry market and its associated business segments. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the network telemetry market.

The study further discusses the key factors, the business environment, and emerging developments in the network telemetry market. The report will help several vendors to make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global network telemetry scenario and its proliferation across various market Industries. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and also accelerate the future dimensions of demand for the network telemetry market.

Network Telemetry market By Component

Solution

Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

Network Telemetry Market By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud based

Network Telemetry market By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Network Telemetry market By End Users

Service Providers

Industries

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the network telemetry market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the network telemetry market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, deployment model, enterprise size, end users & service providers.

Network Telemetry market By Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Others

Some of the major players of Network Telemetry market are:

Arista Networks

Barefoot Networks

Cisco

Juniper Networks

Mellanox Technologies

Pluribus Networks

Right-To-Win

Solarflare Communications

Volansys

By Region

North America (U.S. Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

