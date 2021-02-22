Elastomeric Sealants Market – Global Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts up to 2023

The elastomeric sealant is an elastic and durable sealant designed to provide rubbery texture that dries hard but retains flexibility. The term elastomeric refers to the capability of the material; it is the ability of a material to elongate when stress is applied and return to its original shape and size when the stress is removed. Elastomeric sealants have the advanced properties of universal application to control moisture and water. In the recent years’ the popularity of sealants has grown extraordinarily with the global sealants market attracting a significant share.

Research Methodology

The elastomeric sealants market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study.

Key Market Insights

Elastomeric sealants have created a niche market in various applications. Several types of elastomeric sealants are present in the market. The types include a variety of materials such as silicones’ rubber’ polyurethanes’ and polysulfide resins. The elastomeric sealants are not the same as latex caulk or ordinary silicone-based sealants. The main difference is that elastomeric sealant is made in such a way that it remains permanently flexible.

The extensive use of these sealants in construction and automotive sectors has given a massive boost to the elastomeric sealant market in the recent years. The rapid growth in economies across the globe and the increasing per capita income among consumers in developing countries are increasing the demand for automobiles. This’ in turn’ is increasing the demand for elastomeric sealants on automobiles. The construction sector is presently leading the market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast years. Emerging economies such as China’ India’ and Brazil are looking forward to take advantage of the benefits of acoustic sealants. Further’ the industrial and infrastructural market growth is expected to foster the elastomeric sealants market.

Asia Pacific is the largest elastomeric sealants market globally due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in automobile manufacturing and building construction is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector’ complementing the growth of the elastomeric sealants market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution coming from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the acoustic sealants market are BASF SE’ 3M’ Dow Corning Corporation’ General Electric’ and Evonik Industries AG.

Types:

o Silicone

o Polyurethane

o Polysulfide

o Others

End-users:

o Construction

o Automotive & Transportation

o Electronic

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

Key Players Covered in the Report

BASF SE’ 3M’ Dow Corning Corporation’ General Electric’ and Evonik Industries AG