The report titled Global Piping Components Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Piping Components market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Piping Components market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Piping Components market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Piping Components market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Piping Components report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Piping Components report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Piping Components market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Piping Components market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Piping Components market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Piping Components market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Piping Components market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Viega, Victaulic, Meide Group, Anvil International, Aliaxis, LESSO, Saint-Gobain, Allied Group, JM Eagle, RWC, McWane, GF Piping Systems, Hitachi, Mueller Industries, JFE Pipe Fitting, Charlotte Pipe, Uponor, Pennsylvania Machine, Pipelife, Aquatherm

Market Segmentation by Product: Metal Pipe Components

Plastic Pipe Components



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Fitting

Water Supply

Sewage Systems

Oil & Gas

HVAC

Manufacturing

Agricultural Applications

Others



The Piping Components Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Piping Components market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Piping Components market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Piping Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Piping Components industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Piping Components market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Piping Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Piping Components market?

Table of Contents:

1 Piping Components Market Overview

1.1 Piping Components Product Overview

1.2 Piping Components Market Segment

1.2.1 Metal Pipe Components

1.2.2 Plastic Pipe Components

1.3 Global Piping Components Market Size

1.3.1 Global Piping Components Market Size Overview (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Piping Components Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Value (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Piping Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Piping Components Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Piping Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment

1.4.1 North America Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

2 Global Piping Components Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Piping Components Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Piping Components Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Piping Components Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Piping Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Piping Components Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Piping Components Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Piping Components Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Piping Components as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Piping Components Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Piping Components Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Piping Components Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Piping Components Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Piping Components Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Piping Components Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Piping Components Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Piping Components Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Piping Components Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Piping Components Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Piping Components Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Piping Components Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Piping Components

4.1 Piping Components Market Segment

4.1.1 Residential Fitting

4.1.2 Water Supply

4.1.3 Sewage Systems

4.1.4 Oil & Gas

4.1.5 HVAC

4.1.6 Manufacturing

4.1.7 Agricultural Applications

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Piping Components Market Size

4.2.1 Global Piping Components Market Size Overview (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Piping Components Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Value, (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Piping Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Piping Components Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Value, (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Piping Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size

4.3.1 North America Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

5 North America Piping Components by Country

5.1 North America Piping Components Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Piping Components by Country

6.1 Europe Piping Components Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Piping Components by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Piping Components by Country

8.1 Latin America Piping Components Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Piping Components by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Piping Components Business

10.1 Viega

10.1.1 Viega Corporation Information

10.1.2 Viega Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Viega Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Viega Piping Components Products Offered

10.1.5 Viega Recent Development

10.2 Victaulic

10.2.1 Victaulic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Victaulic Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Victaulic Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Viega Piping Components Products Offered

10.2.5 Victaulic Recent Development

10.3 Meide Group

10.3.1 Meide Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Meide Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Meide Group Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Meide Group Piping Components Products Offered

10.3.5 Meide Group Recent Development

10.4 Anvil International

10.4.1 Anvil International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Anvil International Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Anvil International Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Anvil International Piping Components Products Offered

10.4.5 Anvil International Recent Development

10.5 Aliaxis

10.5.1 Aliaxis Corporation Information

10.5.2 Aliaxis Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Aliaxis Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Aliaxis Piping Components Products Offered

10.5.5 Aliaxis Recent Development

10.6 LESSO

10.6.1 LESSO Corporation Information

10.6.2 LESSO Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LESSO Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LESSO Piping Components Products Offered

10.6.5 LESSO Recent Development

10.7 Saint-Gobain

10.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Saint-Gobain Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Saint-Gobain Piping Components Products Offered

10.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.8 Allied Group

10.8.1 Allied Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Allied Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Allied Group Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Allied Group Piping Components Products Offered

10.8.5 Allied Group Recent Development

10.9 JM Eagle

10.9.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information

10.9.2 JM Eagle Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 JM Eagle Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 JM Eagle Piping Components Products Offered

10.9.5 JM Eagle Recent Development

10.10 RWC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Piping Components Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 RWC Piping Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 RWC Recent Development

10.11 McWane

10.11.1 McWane Corporation Information

10.11.2 McWane Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 McWane Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 McWane Piping Components Products Offered

10.11.5 McWane Recent Development

10.12 GF Piping Systems

10.12.1 GF Piping Systems Corporation Information

10.12.2 GF Piping Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GF Piping Systems Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GF Piping Systems Piping Components Products Offered

10.12.5 GF Piping Systems Recent Development

10.13 Hitachi

10.13.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hitachi Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hitachi Piping Components Products Offered

10.13.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.14 Mueller Industries

10.14.1 Mueller Industries Corporation Information

10.14.2 Mueller Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Mueller Industries Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Mueller Industries Piping Components Products Offered

10.14.5 Mueller Industries Recent Development

10.15 JFE Pipe Fitting

10.15.1 JFE Pipe Fitting Corporation Information

10.15.2 JFE Pipe Fitting Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 JFE Pipe Fitting Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 JFE Pipe Fitting Piping Components Products Offered

10.15.5 JFE Pipe Fitting Recent Development

10.16 Charlotte Pipe

10.16.1 Charlotte Pipe Corporation Information

10.16.2 Charlotte Pipe Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Charlotte Pipe Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Charlotte Pipe Piping Components Products Offered

10.16.5 Charlotte Pipe Recent Development

10.17 Uponor

10.17.1 Uponor Corporation Information

10.17.2 Uponor Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Uponor Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Uponor Piping Components Products Offered

10.17.5 Uponor Recent Development

10.18 Pennsylvania Machine

10.18.1 Pennsylvania Machine Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pennsylvania Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Pennsylvania Machine Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Pennsylvania Machine Piping Components Products Offered

10.18.5 Pennsylvania Machine Recent Development

10.19 Pipelife

10.19.1 Pipelife Corporation Information

10.19.2 Pipelife Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Pipelife Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Pipelife Piping Components Products Offered

10.19.5 Pipelife Recent Development

10.20 Aquatherm

10.20.1 Aquatherm Corporation Information

10.20.2 Aquatherm Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Aquatherm Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Aquatherm Piping Components Products Offered

10.20.5 Aquatherm Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Piping Components Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Piping Components Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Piping Components Distributors

12.3 Piping Components Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

