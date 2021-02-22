“
The report titled Global Piping Components Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Piping Components market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Piping Components market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Piping Components market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Piping Components market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Piping Components report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Piping Components report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Piping Components market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Piping Components market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Piping Components market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Piping Components market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Piping Components market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Viega, Victaulic, Meide Group, Anvil International, Aliaxis, LESSO, Saint-Gobain, Allied Group, JM Eagle, RWC, McWane, GF Piping Systems, Hitachi, Mueller Industries, JFE Pipe Fitting, Charlotte Pipe, Uponor, Pennsylvania Machine, Pipelife, Aquatherm
Market Segmentation by Product: Metal Pipe Components
Plastic Pipe Components
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Fitting
Water Supply
Sewage Systems
Oil & Gas
HVAC
Manufacturing
Agricultural Applications
Others
The Piping Components Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Piping Components market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Piping Components market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Piping Components market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Piping Components industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Piping Components market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Piping Components market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Piping Components market?
Table of Contents:
1 Piping Components Market Overview
1.1 Piping Components Product Overview
1.2 Piping Components Market Segment
1.2.1 Metal Pipe Components
1.2.2 Plastic Pipe Components
1.3 Global Piping Components Market Size
1.3.1 Global Piping Components Market Size Overview (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Piping Components Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Value (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Piping Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Piping Components Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Piping Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment
1.4.1 North America Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
2 Global Piping Components Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Piping Components Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Piping Components Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Piping Components Price (ASP) (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Piping Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Piping Components Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Piping Components Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Piping Components Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Piping Components as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Piping Components Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Piping Components Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Piping Components Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Piping Components Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Piping Components Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.1 Global Piping Components Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Piping Components Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Piping Components Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Piping Components Market Size Market Share by Region
3.3.1 Global Piping Components Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Piping Components Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Piping Components Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Piping Components
4.1 Piping Components Market Segment
4.1.1 Residential Fitting
4.1.2 Water Supply
4.1.3 Sewage Systems
4.1.4 Oil & Gas
4.1.5 HVAC
4.1.6 Manufacturing
4.1.7 Agricultural Applications
4.1.8 Others
4.2 Global Piping Components Market Size
4.2.1 Global Piping Components Market Size Overview (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Piping Components Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Value, (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Piping Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Piping Components Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Piping Components Sales Breakdown in Value, (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Piping Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size
4.3.1 North America Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)
5 North America Piping Components by Country
5.1 North America Piping Components Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Piping Components by Country
6.1 Europe Piping Components Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Piping Components by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Piping Components Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Piping Components by Country
8.1 Latin America Piping Components Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Piping Components by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Piping Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Piping Components Business
10.1 Viega
10.1.1 Viega Corporation Information
10.1.2 Viega Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Viega Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Viega Piping Components Products Offered
10.1.5 Viega Recent Development
10.2 Victaulic
10.2.1 Victaulic Corporation Information
10.2.2 Victaulic Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Victaulic Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Viega Piping Components Products Offered
10.2.5 Victaulic Recent Development
10.3 Meide Group
10.3.1 Meide Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Meide Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Meide Group Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Meide Group Piping Components Products Offered
10.3.5 Meide Group Recent Development
10.4 Anvil International
10.4.1 Anvil International Corporation Information
10.4.2 Anvil International Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Anvil International Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Anvil International Piping Components Products Offered
10.4.5 Anvil International Recent Development
10.5 Aliaxis
10.5.1 Aliaxis Corporation Information
10.5.2 Aliaxis Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Aliaxis Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Aliaxis Piping Components Products Offered
10.5.5 Aliaxis Recent Development
10.6 LESSO
10.6.1 LESSO Corporation Information
10.6.2 LESSO Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 LESSO Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 LESSO Piping Components Products Offered
10.6.5 LESSO Recent Development
10.7 Saint-Gobain
10.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
10.7.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Saint-Gobain Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Saint-Gobain Piping Components Products Offered
10.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
10.8 Allied Group
10.8.1 Allied Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 Allied Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Allied Group Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Allied Group Piping Components Products Offered
10.8.5 Allied Group Recent Development
10.9 JM Eagle
10.9.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information
10.9.2 JM Eagle Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 JM Eagle Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 JM Eagle Piping Components Products Offered
10.9.5 JM Eagle Recent Development
10.10 RWC
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Piping Components Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 RWC Piping Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 RWC Recent Development
10.11 McWane
10.11.1 McWane Corporation Information
10.11.2 McWane Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 McWane Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 McWane Piping Components Products Offered
10.11.5 McWane Recent Development
10.12 GF Piping Systems
10.12.1 GF Piping Systems Corporation Information
10.12.2 GF Piping Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 GF Piping Systems Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 GF Piping Systems Piping Components Products Offered
10.12.5 GF Piping Systems Recent Development
10.13 Hitachi
10.13.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.13.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Hitachi Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Hitachi Piping Components Products Offered
10.13.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.14 Mueller Industries
10.14.1 Mueller Industries Corporation Information
10.14.2 Mueller Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Mueller Industries Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Mueller Industries Piping Components Products Offered
10.14.5 Mueller Industries Recent Development
10.15 JFE Pipe Fitting
10.15.1 JFE Pipe Fitting Corporation Information
10.15.2 JFE Pipe Fitting Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 JFE Pipe Fitting Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 JFE Pipe Fitting Piping Components Products Offered
10.15.5 JFE Pipe Fitting Recent Development
10.16 Charlotte Pipe
10.16.1 Charlotte Pipe Corporation Information
10.16.2 Charlotte Pipe Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Charlotte Pipe Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Charlotte Pipe Piping Components Products Offered
10.16.5 Charlotte Pipe Recent Development
10.17 Uponor
10.17.1 Uponor Corporation Information
10.17.2 Uponor Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Uponor Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Uponor Piping Components Products Offered
10.17.5 Uponor Recent Development
10.18 Pennsylvania Machine
10.18.1 Pennsylvania Machine Corporation Information
10.18.2 Pennsylvania Machine Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Pennsylvania Machine Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Pennsylvania Machine Piping Components Products Offered
10.18.5 Pennsylvania Machine Recent Development
10.19 Pipelife
10.19.1 Pipelife Corporation Information
10.19.2 Pipelife Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Pipelife Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Pipelife Piping Components Products Offered
10.19.5 Pipelife Recent Development
10.20 Aquatherm
10.20.1 Aquatherm Corporation Information
10.20.2 Aquatherm Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Aquatherm Piping Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Aquatherm Piping Components Products Offered
10.20.5 Aquatherm Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Piping Components Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Piping Components Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Piping Components Distributors
12.3 Piping Components Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
