The report titled Global Brass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Brass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Brass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Brass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Brass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Brass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Brass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Brass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Brass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Brass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Brass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Brass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Truchum, SAN-ETSU METALS Co.,Ltd., Wieland, Ahxinke, Diehl Metall, Powerway, Chaplin Wire, BREMA, Aviva Metals, Metal Alloys Corporation, Laxmi Wire, Dhara Brass Wire, Super Metal Industries, Ningbo Jintian, Tongling Nonferrous Metals, KME, Hailiang Group, CHALCO, ALMAG SPA, Mueller Industries, Ningbo Jinglong, CK San-Etsu Co Ltd, Mitsubishi-shindoh, LDM, Poongsan, EGM Group, Hitachi

Market Segmentation by Product: Brass Wires

Brass Rods

Brass Strips

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Meshes

Springs

Cables and Wires

Mechanical Fasteners

Rivets

High-strength Welding Suture

Machines

Automotive

Electric Appliances

Others



The Brass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Brass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Brass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Brass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Brass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Brass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Brass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Brass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Brass Market Overview

1.1 Brass Product Overview

1.2 Brass Market Segment

1.2.1 Brass Wires

1.2.2 Brass Rods

1.2.3 Brass Strips

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Brass Market Size

1.3.1 Global Brass Market Size Overview (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Brass Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Brass Sales Breakdown in Volume (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Brass Sales Breakdown in Value (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Brass Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Brass Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Brass Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Brass Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Brass Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment

1.4.1 North America Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

2 Global Brass Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Brass Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Brass Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Brass Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Brass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Brass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Brass Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Brass Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Brass as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Brass Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Brass Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Brass Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Brass Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Brass Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Brass Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Brass Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Brass Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Brass Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Brass Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Brass Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Brass Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Brass

4.1 Brass Market Segment

4.1.1 Meshes

4.1.2 Springs

4.1.3 Cables and Wires

4.1.4 Mechanical Fasteners

4.1.5 Rivets

4.1.6 High-strength Welding Suture

4.1.7 Machines

4.1.8 Automotive

4.1.9 Electric Appliances

4.1.10 Others

4.2 Global Brass Market Size

4.2.1 Global Brass Market Size Overview (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Brass Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Brass Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Brass Sales Breakdown in Value, (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Brass Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Brass Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Brass Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Brass Sales Breakdown in Value, (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Brass Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size

4.3.1 North America Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Brass Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

5 North America Brass by Country

5.1 North America Brass Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Brass Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Brass Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Brass Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Brass Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Brass Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Brass by Country

6.1 Europe Brass Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Brass Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Brass Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Brass Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Brass Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Brass Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Brass by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Brass Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Brass Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Brass Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Brass Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Brass Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Brass Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Brass by Country

8.1 Latin America Brass Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Brass Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Brass Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Brass Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Brass Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Brass Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Brass by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Brass Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Brass Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Brass Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Brass Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Brass Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Brass Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Brass Business

10.1 Truchum

10.1.1 Truchum Corporation Information

10.1.2 Truchum Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Truchum Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Truchum Brass Products Offered

10.1.5 Truchum Recent Development

10.2 SAN-ETSU METALS Co.,Ltd.

10.2.1 SAN-ETSU METALS Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.2.2 SAN-ETSU METALS Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 SAN-ETSU METALS Co.,Ltd. Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Truchum Brass Products Offered

10.2.5 SAN-ETSU METALS Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

10.3 Wieland

10.3.1 Wieland Corporation Information

10.3.2 Wieland Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Wieland Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Wieland Brass Products Offered

10.3.5 Wieland Recent Development

10.4 Ahxinke

10.4.1 Ahxinke Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ahxinke Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ahxinke Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ahxinke Brass Products Offered

10.4.5 Ahxinke Recent Development

10.5 Diehl Metall

10.5.1 Diehl Metall Corporation Information

10.5.2 Diehl Metall Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Diehl Metall Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Diehl Metall Brass Products Offered

10.5.5 Diehl Metall Recent Development

10.6 Powerway

10.6.1 Powerway Corporation Information

10.6.2 Powerway Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Powerway Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Powerway Brass Products Offered

10.6.5 Powerway Recent Development

10.7 Chaplin Wire

10.7.1 Chaplin Wire Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chaplin Wire Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Chaplin Wire Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Chaplin Wire Brass Products Offered

10.7.5 Chaplin Wire Recent Development

10.8 BREMA

10.8.1 BREMA Corporation Information

10.8.2 BREMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BREMA Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BREMA Brass Products Offered

10.8.5 BREMA Recent Development

10.9 Aviva Metals

10.9.1 Aviva Metals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aviva Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Aviva Metals Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Aviva Metals Brass Products Offered

10.9.5 Aviva Metals Recent Development

10.10 Metal Alloys Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Brass Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Metal Alloys Corporation Brass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Metal Alloys Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Laxmi Wire

10.11.1 Laxmi Wire Corporation Information

10.11.2 Laxmi Wire Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Laxmi Wire Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Laxmi Wire Brass Products Offered

10.11.5 Laxmi Wire Recent Development

10.12 Dhara Brass Wire

10.12.1 Dhara Brass Wire Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dhara Brass Wire Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Dhara Brass Wire Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Dhara Brass Wire Brass Products Offered

10.12.5 Dhara Brass Wire Recent Development

10.13 Super Metal Industries

10.13.1 Super Metal Industries Corporation Information

10.13.2 Super Metal Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Super Metal Industries Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Super Metal Industries Brass Products Offered

10.13.5 Super Metal Industries Recent Development

10.14 Ningbo Jintian

10.14.1 Ningbo Jintian Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ningbo Jintian Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ningbo Jintian Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ningbo Jintian Brass Products Offered

10.14.5 Ningbo Jintian Recent Development

10.15 Tongling Nonferrous Metals

10.15.1 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Brass Products Offered

10.15.5 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Recent Development

10.16 KME

10.16.1 KME Corporation Information

10.16.2 KME Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 KME Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 KME Brass Products Offered

10.16.5 KME Recent Development

10.17 Hailiang Group

10.17.1 Hailiang Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hailiang Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Hailiang Group Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Hailiang Group Brass Products Offered

10.17.5 Hailiang Group Recent Development

10.18 CHALCO

10.18.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

10.18.2 CHALCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 CHALCO Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 CHALCO Brass Products Offered

10.18.5 CHALCO Recent Development

10.19 ALMAG SPA

10.19.1 ALMAG SPA Corporation Information

10.19.2 ALMAG SPA Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 ALMAG SPA Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 ALMAG SPA Brass Products Offered

10.19.5 ALMAG SPA Recent Development

10.20 Mueller Industries

10.20.1 Mueller Industries Corporation Information

10.20.2 Mueller Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Mueller Industries Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Mueller Industries Brass Products Offered

10.20.5 Mueller Industries Recent Development

10.21 Ningbo Jinglong

10.21.1 Ningbo Jinglong Corporation Information

10.21.2 Ningbo Jinglong Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Ningbo Jinglong Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Ningbo Jinglong Brass Products Offered

10.21.5 Ningbo Jinglong Recent Development

10.22 CK San-Etsu Co Ltd

10.22.1 CK San-Etsu Co Ltd Corporation Information

10.22.2 CK San-Etsu Co Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 CK San-Etsu Co Ltd Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 CK San-Etsu Co Ltd Brass Products Offered

10.22.5 CK San-Etsu Co Ltd Recent Development

10.23 Mitsubishi-shindoh

10.23.1 Mitsubishi-shindoh Corporation Information

10.23.2 Mitsubishi-shindoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Mitsubishi-shindoh Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Mitsubishi-shindoh Brass Products Offered

10.23.5 Mitsubishi-shindoh Recent Development

10.24 LDM

10.24.1 LDM Corporation Information

10.24.2 LDM Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 LDM Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 LDM Brass Products Offered

10.24.5 LDM Recent Development

10.25 Poongsan

10.25.1 Poongsan Corporation Information

10.25.2 Poongsan Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Poongsan Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Poongsan Brass Products Offered

10.25.5 Poongsan Recent Development

10.26 EGM Group

10.26.1 EGM Group Corporation Information

10.26.2 EGM Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 EGM Group Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 EGM Group Brass Products Offered

10.26.5 EGM Group Recent Development

10.27 Hitachi

10.27.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.27.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Hitachi Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Hitachi Brass Products Offered

10.27.5 Hitachi Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Brass Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Brass Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Brass Distributors

12.3 Brass Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

