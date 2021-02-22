“

The report titled Global Magnetic Core Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Magnetic Core Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Magnetic Core Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Magnetic Core Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnetic Core Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnetic Core Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetic Core Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetic Core Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetic Core Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetic Core Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetic Core Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetic Core Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hitachi, TDK, Magnetics, AT&M, CSC, DMEGC, VACUUMSCHMELZE, TDG, POCO Magnetic, Delta Magnets Group, Fastron, Zhixin Electric, Zhaojing Incorporated, Qingdao Yunlu, Foshan Catech, Acme Electronics, Ferroxcube, Nanjing New Conda, Haining Lianfeng Magnet, JPMF Guangdong, KaiYuan Magnetism, ZheJiang NBTM KeDa, Samwha Electronics, Toshiba Materials, Huzhou Careful Magnetism

Market Segmentation by Product: Ferrite Core

Powder Core

Amorphous Core



Market Segmentation by Application: SMPS

Power Inductors

Transformer

Inverter

Others



The Magnetic Core Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetic Core Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetic Core Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnetic Core Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnetic Core Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Magnetic Core Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Magnetic Core Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnetic Core Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Magnetic Core Materials Market Overview

1.1 Magnetic Core Materials Product Overview

1.2 Magnetic Core Materials Market Segment

1.2.1 Ferrite Core

1.2.2 Powder Core

1.2.3 Amorphous Core

1.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Market Size

1.3.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Market Size Overview (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown in Value (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment

1.4.1 North America Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Magnetic Core Materials Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Magnetic Core Materials Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Magnetic Core Materials Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Magnetic Core Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Magnetic Core Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Magnetic Core Materials Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Magnetic Core Materials Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Magnetic Core Materials as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Magnetic Core Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Magnetic Core Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Magnetic Core Materials Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Magnetic Core Materials

4.1 Magnetic Core Materials Market Segment

4.1.1 SMPS

4.1.2 Power Inductors

4.1.3 Transformer

4.1.4 Inverter

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Market Size

4.2.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Market Size Overview (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Magnetic Core Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size

4.3.1 North America Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

5 North America Magnetic Core Materials by Country

5.1 North America Magnetic Core Materials Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Magnetic Core Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Magnetic Core Materials by Country

6.1 Europe Magnetic Core Materials Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Magnetic Core Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials by Country

8.1 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Core Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Magnetic Core Materials Business

10.1 Hitachi

10.1.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hitachi Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hitachi Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.2 TDK

10.2.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.2.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 TDK Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hitachi Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 TDK Recent Development

10.3 Magnetics

10.3.1 Magnetics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Magnetics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Magnetics Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Magnetics Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 Magnetics Recent Development

10.4 AT&M

10.4.1 AT&M Corporation Information

10.4.2 AT&M Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 AT&M Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 AT&M Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 AT&M Recent Development

10.5 CSC

10.5.1 CSC Corporation Information

10.5.2 CSC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CSC Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CSC Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 CSC Recent Development

10.6 DMEGC

10.6.1 DMEGC Corporation Information

10.6.2 DMEGC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DMEGC Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DMEGC Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 DMEGC Recent Development

10.7 VACUUMSCHMELZE

10.7.1 VACUUMSCHMELZE Corporation Information

10.7.2 VACUUMSCHMELZE Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 VACUUMSCHMELZE Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 VACUUMSCHMELZE Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 VACUUMSCHMELZE Recent Development

10.8 TDG

10.8.1 TDG Corporation Information

10.8.2 TDG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 TDG Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 TDG Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 TDG Recent Development

10.9 POCO Magnetic

10.9.1 POCO Magnetic Corporation Information

10.9.2 POCO Magnetic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 POCO Magnetic Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 POCO Magnetic Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 POCO Magnetic Recent Development

10.10 Delta Magnets Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Magnetic Core Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Delta Magnets Group Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Delta Magnets Group Recent Development

10.11 Fastron

10.11.1 Fastron Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fastron Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Fastron Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Fastron Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.11.5 Fastron Recent Development

10.12 Zhixin Electric

10.12.1 Zhixin Electric Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhixin Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhixin Electric Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhixin Electric Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhixin Electric Recent Development

10.13 Zhaojing Incorporated

10.13.1 Zhaojing Incorporated Corporation Information

10.13.2 Zhaojing Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Zhaojing Incorporated Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Zhaojing Incorporated Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.13.5 Zhaojing Incorporated Recent Development

10.14 Qingdao Yunlu

10.14.1 Qingdao Yunlu Corporation Information

10.14.2 Qingdao Yunlu Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Qingdao Yunlu Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Qingdao Yunlu Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.14.5 Qingdao Yunlu Recent Development

10.15 Foshan Catech

10.15.1 Foshan Catech Corporation Information

10.15.2 Foshan Catech Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Foshan Catech Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Foshan Catech Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.15.5 Foshan Catech Recent Development

10.16 Acme Electronics

10.16.1 Acme Electronics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Acme Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Acme Electronics Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Acme Electronics Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.16.5 Acme Electronics Recent Development

10.17 Ferroxcube

10.17.1 Ferroxcube Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ferroxcube Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Ferroxcube Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Ferroxcube Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.17.5 Ferroxcube Recent Development

10.18 Nanjing New Conda

10.18.1 Nanjing New Conda Corporation Information

10.18.2 Nanjing New Conda Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.18.5 Nanjing New Conda Recent Development

10.19 Haining Lianfeng Magnet

10.19.1 Haining Lianfeng Magnet Corporation Information

10.19.2 Haining Lianfeng Magnet Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Haining Lianfeng Magnet Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Haining Lianfeng Magnet Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.19.5 Haining Lianfeng Magnet Recent Development

10.20 JPMF Guangdong

10.20.1 JPMF Guangdong Corporation Information

10.20.2 JPMF Guangdong Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 JPMF Guangdong Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 JPMF Guangdong Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.20.5 JPMF Guangdong Recent Development

10.21 KaiYuan Magnetism

10.21.1 KaiYuan Magnetism Corporation Information

10.21.2 KaiYuan Magnetism Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 KaiYuan Magnetism Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 KaiYuan Magnetism Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.21.5 KaiYuan Magnetism Recent Development

10.22 ZheJiang NBTM KeDa

10.22.1 ZheJiang NBTM KeDa Corporation Information

10.22.2 ZheJiang NBTM KeDa Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 ZheJiang NBTM KeDa Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 ZheJiang NBTM KeDa Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.22.5 ZheJiang NBTM KeDa Recent Development

10.23 Samwha Electronics

10.23.1 Samwha Electronics Corporation Information

10.23.2 Samwha Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Samwha Electronics Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Samwha Electronics Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.23.5 Samwha Electronics Recent Development

10.24 Toshiba Materials

10.24.1 Toshiba Materials Corporation Information

10.24.2 Toshiba Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Toshiba Materials Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Toshiba Materials Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.24.5 Toshiba Materials Recent Development

10.25 Huzhou Careful Magnetism

10.25.1 Huzhou Careful Magnetism Corporation Information

10.25.2 Huzhou Careful Magnetism Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Huzhou Careful Magnetism Magnetic Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Huzhou Careful Magnetism Magnetic Core Materials Products Offered

10.25.5 Huzhou Careful Magnetism Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Magnetic Core Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Magnetic Core Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Magnetic Core Materials Distributors

12.3 Magnetic Core Materials Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

