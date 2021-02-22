The global MEMS microphones market is expected to witness a sigificant growth drivern by key factors including increasing number of MEMS microphones in mobile handsets’ expanding voice assistance solutions’ increasing adoption of MEMS microphones for hearing aids’ and growing importance of MEMS microphones in internet of things (IoT) & automotive applications. According to our research’ the market for MEMS microphones is growing at a steady phase. In terms of volume’ the market is expected to reach 13.3 billion units by 2024. Additionally’ an increasing interest on rugged MEMS microphones is expected to create new business opportunity for the vendors focusing on piezoelectric MEMS microphones. However’ continuous fluctuation of profit margins due to declining average selling price’ is the key challenge hindering the progression of global MEMS microphone market.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global MEMS microphones market is expected to reach $ 2’898.8 million by 2024′ growing at 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2024. The market is segmented based on signal to noise ratio (SNR)’ type’ technology’ and application. Based on signal to noise ratio (SNR)’ the market is segmented into less than and equal to 59 db (<= 59 db)’ greater than 59 db and less than 64 db ( >59 db and < 64 db)’ and greater than 64 db (>64 db).

Based on type’ the market is segmented into analog and digital. The digital segment was dominant in 2017 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased market supply.

Based on technology’ the market is segmented into capacitive MEMS microphones and piezoelectric MEMS microphones.

Based on application’ the market is segmented into mobile handsets’ other consumer electronics’ hearing aids’ IoT & VR’ and others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the MEMS microphones market’ followed by the Americas. In terms of revenue’ Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to an expanding fabless business model and widespread presence of dedicated foundries/contract manufacturers in the region. The report also covers country-wise analysis of MEMS microphones market across various regions including Asia Pacific’ Americas’ and rest of the world (RoW).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles’ which include financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies’ and views; and competitive landscape. The report covers an in-depth analysis of various vendors in global MEMS microphones market including Knowles Electronics’ LLC.’ STMicroelectronics’ AAC Technologies’ Cirrus Logic’ TDK (InvenSense’ Inc.)’ Robert Bosch GmbH (Akustica Inc.)’ DB Unlimited’ BSE’ Sonion’ and Vesper Technologies’ Inc.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global MEMS Microphones Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an insight on the latest trends’ current market scenario’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Asia Pacific’ Americas’ and rest of the world (RoW).

Key Players Covered in the Report

