Global Surgical Stapling Market – Global Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts: 2018-2024

Overview: A surgical staple is a specialized medical device used in surgery in place of traditional sutures. It is used to close skin wounds’ connect or remove parts of the bowels or lungs. Staplers were primarily developed to overcome the problem such as patency (security against stenosis or occlusion of the lumen) and tightness i.e.’ security against blood or bowel content leakage in addition to easiness and quickness in performing the anastomosis. Staplers have many advantages over traditional sutures in surgery. Staplers generally help in decreasing surgical time (operative and anesthetic) and’ they can be placed faster than stitches’ decreasing the chance of infection. Surgical stapling devices find its application in cardiac and thoracic surgery’ gynecology surgery’ general surgery’ orthopedic surgery’ cosmetic surgery and others. The increase in life threatening diseases has resulted in more surgical procedures being executed across the globe and more than 230 million surgeries are performed worldwide every year. More than 22 million surgeries take place in the US alone every year. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest distribution of surgical procedures of nearly 33% of the worldwide procedures’ largely because of its huge population. China currently performs the highest number of plastic surgeries in Asia’ according to a survey conducted by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

The growing number of surgeries and the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries’ the increasing adoption of staplers over traditional sutures’ growing healthcare expenditure across the globe and medical tourism are factors driving the growth of the surgical stapling global market. However’ the high cost of this medical device and the availability of alternate technologies such as sutures’ sealants’ clips’ adhesives etc.’ may hinder the growth of surgical stapling global market.

Market Analysis: The “Global Surgical Stapling Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The market is analyzed based on five segments – product’ type’ application’ end-users and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is set to be the leading region for the surgical stapling market growth followed by Europe’ Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Type Analysis: The global Surgical Stapling market by type is segmented into: disposable staplers and reusable staplers. Disposable staplers occupied the largest share in 2017′ and reusable staplers are expected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years.

Product Analysis: The global Surgical Stapling market by product is segmented into: manual staplers and powered staplers. The latter segment occupied the largest share in 2017′ and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period because of it advantages such as shorter operating time’ decreased hospital costs’ and minimum complications associated with powered staplers such as leakage or blood loss.

Application Analysis: The global surgical stapling market by application is segmented into: cardiac and thoracic surgery’ gynecology surgery’ general surgery’ orthopedic surgery’ cosmetic surgery and others. Cardiac and thoracic surgery occupied the largest share in 2017′ and cosmetic and gynecology surgery application is expected to be fastest growing segment in the next few years. Others includes urological surgery’ pediatric surgery’ hemorrhoids and others.

End-Users Analysis: The global Surgical Stapling market by end-users is segmented into: hospitals’ ambulatory surgical centers and clinics. Hospitals occupied the largest share in 2017′ and is expected to continue the same trend for the next few years.

Key Players: Medtronic Plc’ CONMED Corporation’ B. Braun Melsungen AG’ Johnson and Johnson’ Grena Ltd’ Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd’ 3M’ Stryker Corp’ Purple Surgical UK Ltd’ and Frankenman International are the dominant players operating within this market.

Competitive Analysis: Currently’ disposable staplers have been dominating the global surgical stapling market and many players are gradually moving their focus on reusable staplers as well. A lot of new players are concentrating on this market to provide advanced and innovative products in this domain. For instance’ in July 2017′ Ethicon launched Echeleon Flex GST System (45mm) across Europe’ building on the success of the Echelon Flex 60mm Powered Plus Stapler with Gripping Surface Technology. The key market players are receiving product approvals’ helping them to increase their market share. In September 2017′ Dextera Surgical received expanded FDA Clearance for MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler which can now be used in open solid organ dissection techniques. The players in surgical stapling market are acquiring other firms to strengthen their product portfolio. Recently in January 2018′ Aesculap’ a division of B. Braun announced that it will acquire surgical stapler maker Dextera Surgical.

Benefits: The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of surgical stapling devices in various applications and regions. With that’ key stakeholders can find out the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ government initiatives toward the product adoption in the upcoming years’ along with the details of commercial products available in the market. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture revenues in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the surgical stapling market.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Players Covered in the Report

