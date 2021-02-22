Overview: Pulmonary medicine is the branch of medical science that deals with diagnosis’ prevention’ and treatment of diseases affecting the respiratory system. Respiratory drugs finds its applications in Asthma’ COPD’ Cystic Fibrosis’ Allergic Rhinitis and Others. Asthma is the major market share holder currently. The intensity of competition in the respiratory drug market is high with few players dominating the market. The high investments made in the development of respiratory drug delivery systems have favored the growth of the market. The entry of innovative and effective drugs in the market is expected to drive the future of the market.

Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists (SABA)’ Inhaled corticosteroids (ICS)’ anticholinergics’ long-acting beta2-agonists (LABA)’ antihistamines’ vasodilators’ combination drugs’ and others are the major respiratory dugs classes available in the market. Currently’ primarily combination drugs drive the market’ with top brands facing no real competition from generic alternatives. The emergence of inexpensive’ state-of-the-art and effective drug delivery devices will provide stimulate the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR250

Industry Trends

> GSK’s Adavir for Asthma and COPD remains as the top selling drug in the market’ even on declined revenue in 2017

> Pharmaceutical companies in US are facing pricing pressure and launch of new respiratory drugs in the market are declining the sales of the blockbuster drugs in the market

> Cipla Ltd.’ a leader in the Indian market’ announced in May 2017′ that it planned to reduce the investment on the biosimilars’ to increase their focus on the respiratory drugs due to the high profitability

More than 30 companies pipeline for the respiratory drugs is analyzed in the study. GlaxoSmithKline plc has the highest number of pipeline molecules in various clinical trials phases.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of respiratory drugs in various regions. With that’ key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR250

Key Players Covered in the Report

AbbVie Inc.Amgen Inc.Astra Zeneca PLCBayer Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Eli Lilly & Company LtdF.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.GlaxoSmithKline plcMerck & Co.’ Inc.Mylan N.V. AG’Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH