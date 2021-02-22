Orthobiologics are the substances used by orthopaedic surgeons to heal wounds quickly. They speed-up the healing processes of broken bones, ligaments, injured muscles, and tendons. Orthbiologics are made of elements that are naturally found in the body. These substances, when used in high concentrations, speed up the healing procedure. When any bone, tendon, or muscle is injured, the bleeding that happens is actually the base of the healing response. It enables the healing factors to reach the injury site. Besides bleeding, the other three factors that are essential for healing include:

– Growth factors: these are the different types of proteins important for a cell to function in the healing process. Most proteins speed up the healing, while other proteins simply control or slow down. They are not less than the vitamins that are normally consumed for better body functioning and improved health.

– Matrix: This is the place where the cells live and that progress to heal tendon, bone, or muscle. Matrix is a conductive material, which builds blocks, supporting the filling in the bone gaps.

– Stem cells: These cells have the capability to transform into other cell types. While the healing process, these cells repair the required body part.

Major Key Players of the Orthobiologics Market are:

Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, MTF, Sanofi, Bioventus, Arthrex, Seikagaku and NuVasive among others.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Orthobiologics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global orthobiologics market was valued at over US$ 5.5 Bn. in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of this market can be attributed to factors such as increase in sports injuries and road accidents, awareness among patients & athletes, rise in obesity rate, and continuously aging population. According to the World Health Organization, 2017, fatal road accidents are the second primary cause of factures and accidental injury worldwide with almost 646000 individuals die every year around the world. Collaborations and rising R&D investments by the prominent biotechnology and medical device companies are leading to the introduction of advanced orthobiologics which is expected to widen the base for growth of the orthobiologics. For instance, Bone Biologics Corp., is in development stages of its ortho biological product bone growth stimulator Nell-1, in collaboration (2015) with the University of California. This subsequent increase in R&D efforts led to development of a series of pipeline products that is projected to provide the vertical with profitable growth opportunities in the future.

Major Types of Orthobiologics Market covered are:

Viscosupplementation

Allograft

Stem Cell Therapy

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Major Applications of Orthobiologics Market covered are:

Spinal Fusion

Reconstructive Surgery

Soft Tissue

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Orthobiologics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Orthobiologics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Orthobiologics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Orthobiologics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

