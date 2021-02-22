Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market was estimated to be over US$ 500 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market are:

Meridian Bioscience, DiaSorin, Exalenz Bioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere, Certest Biotec S.L, Sekisui Diagnostics, Biomerica, Inc, CorisBioconcept SPRL, and Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd. among others.

High prevalence rates of helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) globally are expected to fuel the helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market during the forecast period. High prevalence rates in turn spur the usage of testing of this bacteria. The helicobacter pylori bacteria grows in the digestive tract and globally is estimated to infect over 50% of the population. In certain countries, the prevalence is estimated to be higher than 80%. In the year 1Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories4, the world health organizations, International Agency for Research on Cancer classified H. pylori as a Class 1 Carcinogen. Low diagnosis rates of helicobacter pylori bacteria are expected to hamper the growth of this market. The diagnosis rates are low as the infection of H. pylori is largely asymptomatic. The infected person does not manifest any marked symptoms.

According to research studies around the world, it is estimated that over half of the world’s population is infected with the helicobacter pylori bacteria. This bacteria is one of the rare microorganisms that is known to colonize the human intestine and persist for decades. This infection is largely asymptomatic and hence in spite of high prevalence rates is often not detected. Chronic infection with H. pylori bacteria is one of the leading cause of peptic ulcers and of gastric cancer in 1-2% of infected individuals. H. pylori is seldom spontaneously eradicated. Developing countries reflect a greater prevalence percentage of H. pylori. Lack of sanitation, inadequate supply of potable water, poor food hygiene, scanty personal hygiene, and overcrowding are some of the vital factors attributed to the spread of H. pylori infections. These are some of the pivotal factors that are expected to propel the growth of the helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market.

Major Types of Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing covered are:

Serology Test

Stool Antigen Test (SAT)

Urea Breath Test (UBT)

Major Applications of Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing covered are:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market Size

2.2 Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Revenue by Product

4.3 Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

