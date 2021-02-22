Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Fuel Cell Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global fuel cell technology market accounted forUS$1,031.63million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.09% from2019 to 2030.

The fuel cell technology is based on clean energy sources. Thus, regional governments have been promoting it for a wide range of applications, such as stationary applications, automotive applications, and others, to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, in October 2019, the German Ministry for Transport and Digital Infrastructure awarded US$ 13.37 million to Siemens, Ballard Power Systems, and RWTH Aachen University for developing more efficient fuel cells for their trains.Such favorable government initiatives across the globe areamong the pivotal factors driving the fuel cell technology marketgrowth worldwide.

Some of the prominent players in the Fuel Cell Technology Market include:

Bloom Energy

• Ballard Power Systems

• Doos an Fuel Cell America Inc.

• Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

• Hydrogenise

• KYOCERA Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• PLUG POWER INC.

• Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

• and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

• among others.

Additionally, the growing demand for power generation in residential &commercial areas is supplementing the growth of the fuel cell technology market owing to its advantages.For instance, Japan has installed approximately 20,000 stationary combined heat & power fuel cell systems incommercial & residential spaces. Moreover, the increasing utilization of fuel cells in vehicles is another factor contributing to the overall market growth. For instance, the Chinese government announced itsplan to construct hydrogen infrastructure to support about 50,000 fuel cell vehicles by 2025.

The Fuel Cell Technology Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC), Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC), Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), and Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)), By Fuel Type(Hydrogen, Methanol, and Natural Gas)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

