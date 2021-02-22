Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) market includes a global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) Market: Segmentation

The global micro-electromechanical system market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

MEMS-based Device

MEMS Sensors Accelerometers Gyroscopes Humidity Sensors Pressure Sensors Proximity Sensors Temperature Sensors

MEMS Audio Devices MEMS Microphones MEMS Speakers

MEMS Switches

MEMS Actuators

MEMS Oscillators

Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Industrial

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the micro-electromechanical system market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the micro-electromechanical system market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to MEMS and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the MEMS market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The micro-electromechanical system market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end-user trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes several factors that have emerged as key successful factors, and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Micro-Electromechanical System Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the MEMS market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical micro-electromechanical system market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the MEMS market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the micro-electromechanical system market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the MEMS market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by MEMS-based Device

Based on MEMS-based device, the micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) market is segmented into MEMS Sensors (accelerometers, gyroscopes, humidity sensors, pressure sensors, proximity sensors, and temperature sensors), MEMS audio devices (MEMS microphones, and MEMS speakers), MEMS switches, MEMS actuators, and MEMS oscillators. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) market and market attractiveness analysis based on MEMS-based devices.

Chapter 08 – Global Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

Based on application, the micro-electromechanical system market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunications, and industrial. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the MEMS market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 09 – Global Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the micro-electromechanical system market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 10 – North America Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America micro-electromechanical system market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on product MEMS-based devices, applications, and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the micro-electromechanical system market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 12 – Western Europe Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the micro-electromechanical system market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Eastern Europe Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the MEMS market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and the rest of Eastern Europe.

Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the micro-electromechanical system market in the APEJ region by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the MEMS market in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – Japan Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the micro-electromechanical system market in Japan.

Chapter 16 – MEA Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the micro-electromechanical system market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – GCC Countries Micro-Electromechanical System Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the MEMS market in GCC countries such as Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the micro-electromechanical system market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the micro-electromechanical system market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Hewlett Packard, Canon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity, Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Sensata Technologies.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the micro-electromechanical system market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the micro-electromechanical system market.

