Global Automotive Charge Air Cooling System Market: Introduction

An automotive charge air cooling system is used to maintain and cool the temperature of intake air after it passes through the compressor preceding the engine intake manifold for improved fuel economy and increased power. In modern engines, it is imperative to ensure the temperature of the charge does not become excessive. Excessive temperatures in the engine can lead to reduced charge density and higher combustion temperatures which can directly affect power, torque, and emissions. Subsequently, with incorporation of automotive air charge cooling system, excessive temperatures can be curbed. Automotive charge air cooling systems are vital components for complying with the prevailing global environmental regulations. Moreover, compliance with the Euro 6/Tier 4F regulations also supports the increase in the sales of automotive charge air cooling system.

Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global automotive charge air cooling system market.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooling System Market: Dynamics

vDespite headwinds, the automotive charge air cooling system market presses forward at a substantial growth rate over the coming years. Increasing demand for improvements in fuel economy and exhaust emissions has made the automotive charge air cooling system an important component of most modern turbocharged engines. Furthermore, manufacturers are poised to utilize advanced casting technologies to reduce the weight and size of an automotive charge air cooling system. Sales of the automotive charge air cooling system in passenger cars are expected to show recovery as a consequence of improved oil prices and better economic conditions. Under the current electric vehicles exponential growth scenario, the demand for automotive charge air cooling systems is anticipated to observe a robust growth.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooling System Market: Segments

Vehicle type Passenger Cars Conventional Electric Hybrid

Light Commercial Vehicles Pickup Vans and Others Light Duty Trucks

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Buses and Coaches Heavy Trucks and Trailers

Sales channel OEM

Aftermarket Engine type Gasoline

Diesel

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooling System Market: Regional Outlook

The automotive production and sales of automotive charge air cooling system in North America is expected to follow an upward trajectory, supported by increasing demand across all commercial vehicle segments. Economic turmoil in different parts of the globe has impacted investments in automotive manufacturing and automotive charge air cooling system. Total automotive OEM investments have been increasing, attributing to the surge in the demand for automotive charge air cooling system across China, India, and ASEAN. Moreover, trade tensions in China will likely to impact the performance of the automotive industry and thereby, obstructing the demand for the automotive charge air cooling system. Demand for new commercial vehicles set to remain positive in the EU in the coming years which will likely to forge ahead the future outlook for the automotive charge air cooling system market. Nonetheless, aftermarket segment is expected to aid the growth in the global automotive charge air cooling system market.

Consequently, with the surge in the sales of automobile, global automotive charge air cooling system market will likely to benefit. Additionally, the demand for automotive charge air cooling system in the Middle East and Africa decreased last year, affected by declining demand for vehicles in South Africa an Egypt.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooling System Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global automotive charge air cooling system market discerned across the value chain include:

Dana Limited

Modine Manufacturing Company

MAHLE GmbH

Thermal Dynamics, LLC

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Valeo Group

Hanon Systems

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Nissens

AKG Thermotechnik International GmbH & Co. KG

