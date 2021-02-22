Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market are: Bosch, Hyundai, Tenneco, Toyota, Hella, Knorr-Bremse, Nexteer Automotive, Thyssenkrupp, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, Continental Automotive, Asama Coldwater Manufacturing, Global Steering Systems, Maval Industries, American Showa, Atsco Remanufacturing, KYB Americas Corporation, Raytech Powertrain, NSK Americas, Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry, Yamada Manufacturing, Fox Factory

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2749713/global-motor-vehicle-steering-and-suspension-components-sales-market

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market by Type Segments:

Steering Components, Suspension Components

Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market by Application Segments:

Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car

Table of Contents

1 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Overview

1.1 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Product Scope

1.2 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Steering Components

1.2.3 Suspension Components

1.3 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger Car

1.4 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components as of 2020)

3.4 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Business

12.1 Bosch

12.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bosch Business Overview

12.1.3 Bosch Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bosch Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.2 Hyundai

12.2.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hyundai Business Overview

12.2.3 Hyundai Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hyundai Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.2.5 Hyundai Recent Development

12.3 Tenneco

12.3.1 Tenneco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tenneco Business Overview

12.3.3 Tenneco Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tenneco Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.3.5 Tenneco Recent Development

12.4 Toyota

12.4.1 Toyota Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toyota Business Overview

12.4.3 Toyota Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toyota Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.4.5 Toyota Recent Development

12.5 Hella

12.5.1 Hella Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hella Business Overview

12.5.3 Hella Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hella Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.5.5 Hella Recent Development

12.6 Knorr-Bremse

12.6.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information

12.6.2 Knorr-Bremse Business Overview

12.6.3 Knorr-Bremse Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Knorr-Bremse Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.6.5 Knorr-Bremse Recent Development

12.7 Nexteer Automotive

12.7.1 Nexteer Automotive Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nexteer Automotive Business Overview

12.7.3 Nexteer Automotive Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nexteer Automotive Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.7.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Development

12.8 Thyssenkrupp

12.8.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

12.8.2 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview

12.8.3 Thyssenkrupp Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Thyssenkrupp Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.8.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

12.9 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.9.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

12.9.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Business Overview

12.9.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.9.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

12.10 Magna International

12.10.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Magna International Business Overview

12.10.3 Magna International Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Magna International Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.10.5 Magna International Recent Development

12.11 Continental Automotive

12.11.1 Continental Automotive Corporation Information

12.11.2 Continental Automotive Business Overview

12.11.3 Continental Automotive Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Continental Automotive Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.11.5 Continental Automotive Recent Development

12.12 Asama Coldwater Manufacturing

12.12.1 Asama Coldwater Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.12.2 Asama Coldwater Manufacturing Business Overview

12.12.3 Asama Coldwater Manufacturing Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Asama Coldwater Manufacturing Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.12.5 Asama Coldwater Manufacturing Recent Development

12.13 Global Steering Systems

12.13.1 Global Steering Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Global Steering Systems Business Overview

12.13.3 Global Steering Systems Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Global Steering Systems Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.13.5 Global Steering Systems Recent Development

12.14 Maval Industries

12.14.1 Maval Industries Corporation Information

12.14.2 Maval Industries Business Overview

12.14.3 Maval Industries Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Maval Industries Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.14.5 Maval Industries Recent Development

12.15 American Showa

12.15.1 American Showa Corporation Information

12.15.2 American Showa Business Overview

12.15.3 American Showa Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 American Showa Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.15.5 American Showa Recent Development

12.16 Atsco Remanufacturing

12.16.1 Atsco Remanufacturing Corporation Information

12.16.2 Atsco Remanufacturing Business Overview

12.16.3 Atsco Remanufacturing Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Atsco Remanufacturing Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.16.5 Atsco Remanufacturing Recent Development

12.17 KYB Americas Corporation

12.17.1 KYB Americas Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 KYB Americas Corporation Business Overview

12.17.3 KYB Americas Corporation Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 KYB Americas Corporation Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.17.5 KYB Americas Corporation Recent Development

12.18 Raytech Powertrain

12.18.1 Raytech Powertrain Corporation Information

12.18.2 Raytech Powertrain Business Overview

12.18.3 Raytech Powertrain Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Raytech Powertrain Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.18.5 Raytech Powertrain Recent Development

12.19 NSK Americas

12.19.1 NSK Americas Corporation Information

12.19.2 NSK Americas Business Overview

12.19.3 NSK Americas Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 NSK Americas Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.19.5 NSK Americas Recent Development

12.20 Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry

12.20.1 Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry Corporation Information

12.20.2 Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry Business Overview

12.20.3 Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.20.5 Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry Recent Development

12.21 Yamada Manufacturing

12.21.1 Yamada Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.21.2 Yamada Manufacturing Business Overview

12.21.3 Yamada Manufacturing Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Yamada Manufacturing Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.21.5 Yamada Manufacturing Recent Development

12.22 Fox Factory

12.22.1 Fox Factory Corporation Information

12.22.2 Fox Factory Business Overview

12.22.3 Fox Factory Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Fox Factory Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Products Offered

12.22.5 Fox Factory Recent Development 13 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components

13.4 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Distributors List

14.3 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Trends

15.2 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Drivers

15.3 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Challenges

15.4 Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2749713/global-motor-vehicle-steering-and-suspension-components-sales-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4000):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/60a4ce91d29c98d8500d140e01c70593,0,1,global-motor-vehicle-steering-and-suspension-components-sales-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.