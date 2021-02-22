Global Holographic Display Market: Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast up to 2024

Overview:

The global holographic display market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period’ driven by key factors such as growing preference for holographic display solutions for brand advertising over traditional advertising practices’ rising interest on incorporating holographic display technologies in medical applications’ and increasing preference for holographic display solutions in stage performance & events. In addition’ with an increase in the volume of consumer electronics devices’ such as mobile phones and televisions’ the integration of holographic display solutions into consumer electronics applications is expected to generate new business opportunities. However’ the high cost coupled with customer concerns over ROI and poor visibility in high brightness are the key factors restraining the market growth.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global holographic display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2018-2024 to reach revenue of $5’210.00 million by 2024.

The market is segmented based on types’ display type’ applications’ and regions. Based on types’ the market is segmented into true holographic display and other commercial holographic display. Based on the display type’ the market is segmented into interactive and non-interactive; among these’ non-interactive holographic display was dominant in 2017 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. In terms of applications’ the market is segmented into commercial’ medical’ gaming & entertainment’ education’ automotive’ and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the holographic display market’ followed by Europe with a minimal market share difference. In terms of revenue’ the Americas accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Majority of the businesses/companies in this region are focusing on upgrading their existing display technologies for marketing and advertising to enhance customer engagement. The report also covers a country-wise analysis of the holographic display market across various regions including the Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles’ which include financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies’ and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study are Provision Holding’ Inc.’ Realfiction’ SeeReal Technologies S.A.’ RealView Imaging Ltd.’ Konica Minolta’ Inc.’ MDH Hologram’ Holoxica Ltd.’ Voxon Photonics’ Real Vision’ AV Concepts’ Inc.’ and Marvel Technology (China) Co.’ Ltd.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Holographic Display Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends’ current market scenario’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Players Covered in the Report

