Barrett’s esophagus market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

The major players covered in the barrett’s esophagus market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Pvt Ltd., Procter & Gamble, AstraZeneca, Mylan N.V., Horizon Therapeutics plc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries among others.

Barrett's Esophagus Market Drivers: Rising prevalence of barrett's esophagus worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market. Growing cases of gastro-esophageal reflux disease drives the barrett's esophagus market. Although the exact cause of barrett's esophagus not known but growing number of people with gastro-esophageal reflux disease and damage of gastric muscle can boosts the barrett's esophagus market growth. Moreover, easy availability of drugs for gastric disorders and rising prevalence of obesity and alcohol consumption will also drive the barrett's esophagus market. Barrett's Esophagus Market Restraints: Lack of disease etiology may hamper the barrett's esophagus market. Segmentation:Global Barrett's Esophagus Market The barrett's esophagus market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into no dysplasia, low-grade dysplasia, high grade dysplasia and others On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into endoscopy, biopsy and others On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgery and others. Medication segment further divided into antacids, proton pump inhibitors, H2 blockers, promotility agents and others. Route of administration segment of barrett's esophagus market is segmented into oral, parenteral, rectal and others On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others On the basis of distribution channel, the barrett's esophagus market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

