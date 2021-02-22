Mon. Feb 22nd, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

All News

Feed Additives Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Byreportocean

Feb 22, 2021

Feed Additives Market – Global Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast up to 2023
Rising consumer awareness toward protein- and nutrient-based food and increasing concerns about the health & safety of livestock are fostering the market of feed additives. Feed additives play an essential role in the overall health of livestock’ i.e.’ help in digestion’ prevention from diseases’ conversion rate’ and improve weight gain.

Research Methodology
The feed additives market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR336

Key Market Insights
Changing consumer preferences for better nutritional feed products are increasing the demand for feed additives. Further’ the focus has shifted toward feed additive inclusive products to tackle the concern of nutritional loss such as unabsorbed fat and protein. The demand from consumers of ruminants and poultry industries is driving the feed additives market. Asia Pacific is currently the leading market for overall feed additives’ whereas Europe is gaining popularity in terms of other feed additive chemicals such as amino acids’ antibiotics’ and feed enzymes. The rising consumer per capita income along with a shift in consumer food behavior toward a protein-rich diet is strengthening the industry growth in Asia Pacific.

Globally’ Asia Pacific is the largest feed additives market’ primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in animal farmers is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector’ complementing the growth of the feed additives market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the feed additives market are BASF SE’ Cargill Inc.’ DowDuPont Inc.’ Novozymes’ and Novus International Inc.

Types:
o Amino Acids
o Antibiotics
o Vitamins
o Enzymes
o Others
End-users:
o Ruminants
o Poultry
o Swine
o Aquatic Animals
o Others
Geography:
o Asia Pacific
o North America
o Europe
o Rest of the World

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Rest of the World

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR336

Key Players Covered in the Report

BASF SE’ Cargill Inc.’ DowDuPont Inc.’ Novozymes’ and Novus International Inc.

https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/

By reportocean

Related Post

All News

Waste Transportation Services Market 2021-2025 | Growth Analysis by Key Players – ACE Environmental, Action Environmental, Advanced Environmental Options, Applied Service, Cal West Environmental, CIMA Services, Clark Environmental, Clean Harbors, Danox Environmental Services, EAP Industries, ECS&R, EKB Container Logistik, Energy Answers, Enviro Care, Environmental Remedies, ERC, Hilco Transport, HTS Environmental, Masters ARS, Moran Environmental Recovery, Norfolk, PARC Environmental, PegEx Hazardous Waste Experts, SET Environmental, TAS Environmental Services, Tervita, Triumvirate Environmental, US Ecology, WMSolutions, X/S Waste Transport, KDI Group, Power Clean Industrial, Mulgoa Quarries

Feb 22, 2021 anita_adroit
All News

Metals Recovery Services Market 2021-2025 | Growth Analysis by Key Players – US Ecology, Arch Enterprises Refinery, Avanti Hazardous Waste, BASF, Betts Metals, CDS Environmental Services, Ecodem, Enviro-Chem, FLSmidth, FROMAT, Gannon & Scott, Harsco, JBR Recovery, Kaug Refinery, Landale Metals, Materion, Metallix Refining, MRT, Noble Metal Services, Richmond Steel Recycling, RSBruce, Sims Recycling Solutions, Starpal, Stebgo Metals, Sunshine Recycling, Swerea, TMS International, URSG, Vrobal, Wheelabrator Technologies, Bourque Metal, Premier Recycling

Feb 22, 2021 anita_adroit
All News

Landfill Services Market 2021-2025 | Growth Analysis by Key Players – US Ecology, Advanced Disposal, BAI, Biffa, Burns & McDonnell, Casella Waste Systems, CES, DLA Environmental, Douglas Partners, Econowaste, Environmental Standards, ETTL, Farallon Consulting, GBB, GeoTek, Hanson Landfill, Hydromulch, KSD Enterprises, Malcolm, Metro Waste Authority, Pro Disposal, SCE Environmental, SCS Engineers, The Fairfax Companies, The Walker Company, Veolia, Waste Industries, Waste Management, Waste Pro USA, Whissell, SAS Environmental, Carolina Waste, Corporate Environmental Advisors, Falcon Environmental Services

Feb 22, 2021 anita_adroit

You missed

All News

LED Services Market 2021-2025 | Growth Analysis by Key Players – Thorlux Lighting, Ledvance GmbH, Philips Lighting, OPPLE Lighting, Reggiani Spa Illuminazione, Bright Special Lighting, Endo Lighting, Global Light, KKDC, Cree

Feb 22, 2021 anita_adroit
All News

Corporate Digital Banking Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021 – 2025

Feb 22, 2021 anita_adroit
All News

Waste Transportation Services Market 2021-2025 | Growth Analysis by Key Players – ACE Environmental, Action Environmental, Advanced Environmental Options, Applied Service, Cal West Environmental, CIMA Services, Clark Environmental, Clean Harbors, Danox Environmental Services, EAP Industries, ECS&R, EKB Container Logistik, Energy Answers, Enviro Care, Environmental Remedies, ERC, Hilco Transport, HTS Environmental, Masters ARS, Moran Environmental Recovery, Norfolk, PARC Environmental, PegEx Hazardous Waste Experts, SET Environmental, TAS Environmental Services, Tervita, Triumvirate Environmental, US Ecology, WMSolutions, X/S Waste Transport, KDI Group, Power Clean Industrial, Mulgoa Quarries

Feb 22, 2021 anita_adroit
Energy News

Optically Functional Films and Coatings in Displays Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2027 | 3M, Toray, Kimoto, Shinwha

Feb 22, 2021 contrivedatuminsights