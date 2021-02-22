The report on global 3D Printing Powder Market provides an up-to-date analysis of the existing scenario of the market along with latest drivers and trends, and overall environment of the said market. This business intelligence study also includes new growth avenues created during the outbreak of Covid-19 and its impact on the said market. The global 3D Printing Powder Market study covers all the business-related aspects affected by the outbreak of this pandemic, which has left an impact on all the facets of life across the globe. This report comes with an objective as well as in-depth study of the existing state aimed at growth of the key players, strategies of the market, and prominent drivers of the market.

With the massive expansion of the 3D printed products industry in the past few years, the market for 3D printed products has also swelled.

According to Transparency Market Research, the market for 3D printing powders could expand at a promising 20.3% CAGR over the period between 2017 and 2025. If the prediction holds true, the market could attain a revenue opportunity of US$1,558.9 mn by 2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include:

Arcam AB

Arkema

Carpenter Technology Corporation

ERASTEEL

GKN plc

Hoganas AB

Sandvik AB



LPW Technology Ltd.

and Metalysis.

Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Printing Powder Market

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the 3D Printing Powder Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the global economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. The report also analyzes the financial impact on firms and financial markets. Researchmoz has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

3D Printing Powder Market coverage: It comes with the scope of products offered by each of the market players, key manufacturers, and key segments of the global 3D Printing Powder Market. In addition to that, it comes with segmentation study offered in the report based on the type of applications and product.

Defense and Aerospace Industries to Remain Key Demand Drivers

Numerous industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, architecture, and automotive have significantly upped their intake of 3D-printed products and printing powders are being extensively used, courtesy the rising demand across these industries. One of the dominant consumer of 3D printing powder is aerospace and defense industry. The applications of 3D printing powders in defense and aerospace industry are in missiles, airbuses, and engine parts. Use of 3D printing powder ensures excellent toughness and durability in the end-products, while also helping in weight-reduction of the substrate on which it is being used and quick production of products based on new designs.

Another key application of 3D printing powder is used in making orthopedic implants in the medical industry, which can be customized according to the requirements. Implants made by using 3D printing powder are also cost-effective when compared with other types of orthopedic implants available in the market. 3D printing powder is also used in tooling and prototyping jobs by automotive manufacturers to improve component’s toughness and robustness. 3D printing powder is also consumed in the production of several consumer goods such as jewelry, belts, watch, cosmetics, and footwear. Automotive components manufactured by using 3D printing powders exhibits excellent mechanical strength and other amended functionalities as compared with components made from ordinary materials.

Global 3D Printing Powder Market executive summary: In addition to the macroscopic indicators, this section of the report focuses on the issues, trends, market drivers, competitive landscape, market growth rate, and key studies

