Global 3D Animation Market: Snapshot

The evolution and introduction of three-dimensional (3D) animation has given the world of animation a new perspective. The process of creating 3D moving images in a digital space through objects or models has given these illusions depth. One of the most fundamental differences between 2D animation and 3D animation is the technique used for creating the images and the way they look. The global 3D animation market is filled with a wide range of software that are used for creating 3D animation results.

While creating 2D animation, techniques such as such as onion skimming, anime, rotoscopy, morphing, and twining are used. On the other hand, 3D animation uses techniques such as arena building, sketching, abating, appearance modeling, texturing, camera setup, rendering, and alteration and bond. A great deal of 3D animation is used for making TV shows, games, and other entertainment solutions. The global 3D animation market is also benefiting from its adoption in education and healthcare sector.

Though creation of 3D animation requires tremendous effort, art, and calculation, the global market offers several tool to match the needs of the animator. Some of the popularly used tools in the overall market are Maxon, Side FX, and NewTek. Companies are focused on developing software that are allow customization of the workflow and comes with built-in features for making lifelike characters. Players are also focusing on developing software that are easier and intuitive to learn, especially for artists who aren’t quite familiar with sophisticated tools. Development of various sectors is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the 3D animation industry along with creating several jobs for animators.

Global 3D Animation Market: Overview

3D technology is rapidly gaining preference to traditional 2D technology owing to their better graphic quality and clarity and faster rendering of frames. As the benefits of 3D technology are being highly acknowledged worldwide, 3D animation is being increasingly adopted by contractors, game developers, automobile designers, and production houses. The global 3D animation market is experiencing a strong growth in end-user industries such as healthcare, aerospace, defense, automotive, and media and entertainment. The rising trend of smart classrooms is also augmenting the market in the education sector.

This research report serves as a repository of analysis and information regarding various aspects of the global 3D animation market. These aspects include market dynamics, geographical segmentation, trends, and technological developments. It includes a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the market. It consists of a separate section of recommendations for both existing and new players in the market.

Global 3D Animation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing interest in animated movies and games is working in favor of the global 3D animation market. Game developers worldwide are increasingly implementing 3D technology with their offerings in order to boost their sales. Moreover, the growing trend of outsourcing animated content is propelling the market. However, the eyesight issues associated with the prolonged usage of gadgets such as 3D viewing glasses are limiting the global 3D animation market from realizing its full potential. Nevertheless, this issue can be mitigated by the introduction of eye-friendly apparatuses. Furthermore, the development of 4D technology is creating immense growth opportunities for the market.

Global 3D Animation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global 3D animation market can be broadly classified into software, hardware, and services. Hardware can be further segmented into motion capturing system, workstations, video card/GPU, and others. Similarly, the sub-segments of software are plug-in software, SDK, packaged software programs, and others. Services can be further divided into development, integration, training and certificate, support and maintenance, and consulting.

While hardware will account for the leading share in the market throughout the forecast period, the demand for 3D animation software will rise rapidly during the same period. Several websites are providing complimentary or free of charge software such as Autodesk 123D, Anima8or 3D Modeler, CloudCompare, DX Studio, and MeshLab. Solid Edge 3D Studio Max, NX, and Softimage are some of the commonly available software through subscription.

The key segments on the basis of geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant market for 3D animation owing to the increasing demand for animation content. The domicile of some of the leading mass media and entertainment companies such as Disney and DreamWorks is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region. Asia Pacific will rise at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, with China, India, and Japan being the major contributor.

Global 3D Animation Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players in the global 3D animation market are Autodesk, Adobe Systems, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Maxon Computer GmbH, Corel Corporation, Side Effects Software, Lenovo Group Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Newtek Inc.

