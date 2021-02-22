DelveInsight has launched a new report on Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology

Tourette Syndrome (TS) or Tourette disorder is a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements and vocalizations called tics. Tics are sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly. They can be of two types—motor and vocal. Of these, motor tics are movements of the body such as blinking or jerking an arm whereas vocal tics are sounds that a person makes with his or her voice such as humming. Motor tics generally precede the development of vocal tics and simple tics often precede complex tics.

The Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology from 2020 to 2030

Tics come and go over time, varying in type, frequency, location, and severity. The early symptoms of TS are typically noticed first in childhood, with the average onset between the ages of 3 and 9 years. The first symptoms usually occur in the head and neck area and may progress to include muscles of the trunk and extremities.

Tourette Association of America reported that, Tics occur in as many as 1 in 5 school-aged children at some point, but may not persist. Additionally, the organization suggested that the combined estimate of occurrence of TS and other Tic Disorders are more than 1 in 100 (1%) school-aged children in the US. TS occurs in 1 in 160 (0.6%) school-aged children, although it estimates that approximately 50% are undiagnosed. It is important to note that TS is 3-4 times more common in boys than in girls and much lower in adults than in children as tics tend to decline into late adolescence.

A study titled “Meta-analysis:Adulthood prevalence of Tourette syndrome” conducted by Levine et al. (2019), estimated 0.30–0.77% prevalence of TS in school aged children. Additionally, the study also estimated the overall prevalence in adulthood to be 118 cases per million (95%CI: 19-751 cases per million adults).

According to The Recovery Village Drug and Alcohol Rehab, the prevalence of TS is much higher in boys than in girls. Boys are 3 to 4 times as likely to have Tourette’s as girls. Adolescents 12 years or older are twice as likely to be diagnosed with Tourette’s as children aged 6 to 11. It is also estimated that about 0.6% of children, or 1 in every 162 kids, develop this syndrome. It also stated that 1 in 360 kids, or about 0.3% of children, had a diagnosis of the disorder, concluding that only about half of children with Tourette’s are diagnosed.

Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

Prevalent Population of Tourette Syndrome (TS) in the 7MM [2018-2030]

Age-specific Prevalent Population of Tourette Syndrome (TS) in the 7MM [2018-2030]

Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Tourette Syndrome (TS) in the 7MM [2018-2030]

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Tourette Syndrome (TS) in the 7MM [2018-2030]

Tourette Syndrome Symptoms

The symptoms of TS usually tend to decrease with age, however, neurobehavioral disorders such as ADHD, OCD, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and mood swings may persist and cause impairment in adult life.

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Tourette Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

Key Insights Executive Summary of Tourette Syndrome Tourette Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

