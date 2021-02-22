DelveInsight has launched a new report on Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology
Tourette Syndrome (TS) or Tourette disorder is a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements and vocalizations called tics. Tics are sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly. They can be of two types—motor and vocal. Of these, motor tics are movements of the body such as blinking or jerking an arm whereas vocal tics are sounds that a person makes with his or her voice such as humming. Motor tics generally precede the development of vocal tics and simple tics often precede complex tics.
Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/tourette-syndrome-epidemiology-forecast
The Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology from 2020 to 2030
Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology
Tics come and go over time, varying in type, frequency, location, and severity. The early symptoms of TS are typically noticed first in childhood, with the average onset between the ages of 3 and 9 years. The first symptoms usually occur in the head and neck area and may progress to include muscles of the trunk and extremities.
Key facts of Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology
- Tourette Association of America reported that, Tics occur in as many as 1 in 5 school-aged children at some point, but may not persist. Additionally, the organization suggested that the combined estimate of occurrence of TS and other Tic Disorders are more than 1 in 100 (1%) school-aged children in the US. TS occurs in 1 in 160 (0.6%) school-aged children, although it estimates that approximately 50% are undiagnosed. It is important to note that TS is 3-4 times more common in boys than in girls and much lower in adults than in children as tics tend to decline into late adolescence.
- A study titled “Meta-analysis:Adulthood prevalence of Tourette syndrome” conducted by Levine et al. (2019), estimated 0.30–0.77% prevalence of TS in school aged children. Additionally, the study also estimated the overall prevalence in adulthood to be 118 cases per million (95%CI: 19-751 cases per million adults).
- According to The Recovery Village Drug and Alcohol Rehab, the prevalence of TS is much higher in boys than in girls. Boys are 3 to 4 times as likely to have Tourette’s as girls. Adolescents 12 years or older are twice as likely to be diagnosed with Tourette’s as children aged 6 to 11. It is also estimated that about 0.6% of children, or 1 in every 162 kids, develop this syndrome. It also stated that 1 in 360 kids, or about 0.3% of children, had a diagnosis of the disorder, concluding that only about half of children with Tourette’s are diagnosed.
Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation
- Prevalent Population of Tourette Syndrome (TS) in the 7MM [2018-2030]
- Age-specific Prevalent Population of Tourette Syndrome (TS) in the 7MM [2018-2030]
- Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Tourette Syndrome (TS) in the 7MM [2018-2030]
- Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Tourette Syndrome (TS) in the 7MM [2018-2030]
The symptoms of TS usually tend to decrease with age, however, neurobehavioral disorders such as ADHD, OCD, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and mood swings may persist and cause impairment in adult life.
Tourette Syndrome Report Scope
- The Tourette Syndrome report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- The Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Tourette Syndrome in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Tourette Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Tourette Syndrome
- The report provides the segmentation of the Tourette Syndrome epidemiology
Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/tourette-syndrome-epidemiology-forecast
Table of content
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Tourette Syndrome
- Tourette Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- KOL Views
- Unmet Needs
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
What are the reasons to buy?
The Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology report will allow the user to –
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Tourette Syndrome market
- Quantify patient populations in the global Tourette Syndrome market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Tourette Syndrome therapeutics in each of the markets covered
- Understand the magnitude of Tourette Syndrome population by its epidemiology
- The Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources
Related Reports
- Tourette Syndrome Market
- Tourette Syndrome Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020
- Tourette Syndrome Pipeline
View Recent Reports
- Artificial Pancreas Device System Market
- Myocardial Infarction Market
- Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Market
- Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy Market
- Sciatica Market
- Carcinoid Syndrome Market
- Tay-Sachs Disease or GM2 Gangliosidosis Market
- MALT Lymphoma Market
- Fabry Disease Market
- Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market
- Chronic smell and flavor loss Market
- Chronic Venous Ulceration Market
- SoftTisue Sarcoma with lung metastases Epidemiology
Check our latest articles on blog– DelveInsight Bloghttps://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/