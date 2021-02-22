DelveInsight has launched a new report on Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) is typically an aggressive, rare, form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises from cells originating in the “mantle zone”. The abnormal B Lymphocytes start to collect in the lymph nodes or body organs. They can then form tumors and begin to cause problems within the lymphatic system or the organ where they are growing.

Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/mantle-cell-lymphoma-epidemiology-forecast

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology from 2020 to 2030

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

MCL is characterized by specific subsets of symptoms such as fever, night sweats, generalized enlargement of lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy), fatigue, abdominal distention from an enlarged spleen, abdominal ldecision from enlarged liver and weight loss. Spread of the cancer into other organs (extranodal spread) may produce organ specific symptoms. Moreover, age is typical risk factor for MCL, the median age of MCL onset is 60 years of age with an age range of 35-85 years.

Key facts of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

As per American Cancer Society, B-cell NHL accounts for about 85% of the total cases of NHL.

According to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, MCL patients represent only about six percent (6%) of all new cases of NHL in the United States.

As per a study titled “Trends and variations in mantle cell lymphoma incidence from 1995 to 2013: A comparative study between Texas and National SEER areas” conducted by Michael Wang et.al., from 1995 to 2013, there were 2,000 to 5,000 newly diagnosed MCL patients in Texas and SEER areas. Age adjusted MCL incidence was 0.91 per 100,000 persons per year in Texas and 1.01 in SEER areas.

According to a study titled “Epidemiology of Mantle Cell Lymphoma: A Population-Based Study in France” conducted by Christophe Leux et.al., over the period of 2002-2006, the age standardized incidence rate of MCL (per 100,000) was 0.72 in men and 0.17 in women

According to the E. Campo et.al. Review titled “Newly diagnosed and relapsed mantle cell lymphoma: EMSO Clinical practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up”, the annual incidence of MCL has increased to 1-2/100,000

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

Total Incidence of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) [2017–2030]

Total Incidence of B-cell NHL [2017–2030]

Total Incidence of Mantle Cell Lymphoma [2017–2030]

Further Segmentation (Age-specific and Gender-specific and Stage-specific) of Mantle Cell Lymphoma [2017–2030]

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Prevalent Population

About 85% of patients with MCL have a characteristic genetic lesion known as reciprocal translocation which is a major cause of MCL. In this genetic change, the short segment of one chromosome are moved to another chromosome. This change is considered a driver in the behavior of MCL, which likely works together with other genetic defects to cause MCL.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Report Scope

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma report

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Report

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Mantle Cell Lymphoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Mantle Cell Lymphoma

The report provides the segmentation of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology

Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/mantle-cell-lymphoma-epidemiology-forecast

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Mantle Cell Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Disease Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

What are the reasons to buy?

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Mantle Cell Lymphoma market

Quantify patient populations in the global Mantle Cell Lymphoma market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Mantle Cell Lymphoma population

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

Related Reports

View Recent Reports

Check our latest articles on blog– DelveInsight Blog