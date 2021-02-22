DelveInsight has launched a new report on Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology
Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) is typically an aggressive, rare, form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises from cells originating in the “mantle zone”. The abnormal B Lymphocytes start to collect in the lymph nodes or body organs. They can then form tumors and begin to cause problems within the lymphatic system or the organ where they are growing.
The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology from 2020 to 2030
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology
MCL is characterized by specific subsets of symptoms such as fever, night sweats, generalized enlargement of lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy), fatigue, abdominal distention from an enlarged spleen, abdominal ldecision from enlarged liver and weight loss. Spread of the cancer into other organs (extranodal spread) may produce organ specific symptoms. Moreover, age is typical risk factor for MCL, the median age of MCL onset is 60 years of age with an age range of 35-85 years.
Key facts of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology
- As per American Cancer Society, B-cell NHL accounts for about 85% of the total cases of NHL.
- According to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, MCL patients represent only about six percent (6%) of all new cases of NHL in the United States.
- As per a study titled “Trends and variations in mantle cell lymphoma incidence from 1995 to 2013: A comparative study between Texas and National SEER areas” conducted by Michael Wang et.al., from 1995 to 2013, there were 2,000 to 5,000 newly diagnosed MCL patients in Texas and SEER areas. Age adjusted MCL incidence was 0.91 per 100,000 persons per year in Texas and 1.01 in SEER areas.
- According to a study titled “Epidemiology of Mantle Cell Lymphoma: A Population-Based Study in France” conducted by Christophe Leux et.al., over the period of 2002-2006, the age standardized incidence rate of MCL (per 100,000) was 0.72 in men and 0.17 in women
- According to the E. Campo et.al. Review titled “Newly diagnosed and relapsed mantle cell lymphoma: EMSO Clinical practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up”, the annual incidence of MCL has increased to 1-2/100,000
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation
- Total Incidence of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) [2017–2030]
- Total Incidence of B-cell NHL [2017–2030]
- Total Incidence of Mantle Cell Lymphoma [2017–2030]
- Further Segmentation (Age-specific and Gender-specific and Stage-specific) of Mantle Cell Lymphoma [2017–2030]
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Prevalent Population
About 85% of patients with MCL have a characteristic genetic lesion known as reciprocal translocation which is a major cause of MCL. In this genetic change, the short segment of one chromosome are moved to another chromosome. This change is considered a driver in the behavior of MCL, which likely works together with other genetic defects to cause MCL.
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Report Scope
- The Mantle Cell Lymphoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Mantle Cell Lymphoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Mantle Cell Lymphoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- The report provides the segmentation of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology
Table of content
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- Mantle Cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- KOL Views
- Unmet Needs
- Appendix
