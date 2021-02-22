Request Download Sample

Credible Markets has added new key research reports covering Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a game-changing decision-making tool covering key fundamentals of the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market. The research report will include total global revenues in the market with historical analysis, key figures including total revenues, total sales, key products, instrumental drivers, and challenges. The report data is derived from extensive primary and secondary information sources with a reliable in-depth overview of the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of the growth path of the market from 2019, through 2021, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2015 – 2027. Based on a detailed analysis of the industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenarios.

Key players in the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board market covered in Chapter 13:

BASF

Ursa

The Dow Chemical

Kingspan Insulation

Knauf

ACH Foam Technologies

Owens Corning

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Conventional Type

High Insulation Type

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Wall Heat Preservation

Roof Heat Preservation

Ground Insulation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2021-2027 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

Chapter 2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Markets – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Chapter 3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Forces

3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

Chapter 4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Value ($) by Region (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Production by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Consumption by Regions (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

Chapter 5 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market

Chapter 9 Europe Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis

Chapter 11 The Middle East and Africa Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Forecast by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Forecast by Applications (2021-2027)

Key Questions Covered In the Report

What is the total market value of the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market report?

What would be the forecast period in the market report?

What is the market value of the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market in 2021?

What is the Key Industry Leader's opinion for the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board?

Which is the base year calculated in the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Report?

What are the key trends in the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Report?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market?

