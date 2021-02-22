“

Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market by Producers, Program, Product Form and App, Forecast to 2027.

The Customer Communication Management (CCM) marketplace study important market players included are:

Adobe Systems, Inc.

ISIS Papyrus Europe AG

Pitney Bowes

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard

Sefas Innovation

Cincom Systems

Quadient

Dell EMC

Oracle

Ricoh Company

Kofax, Inc.

Xerox

Doxee

OpenText

Segmentation According to Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Types:

Software Suite

Managed CCM Services

Others Services (Consulting, Integration, & Maintenance)

Segmentation According to Customer Communication Management (CCM) software:

Healthcare

BFSI

IT and Telecom

E-commerce and Retail

Hospitality and Travel

Government and Utilities

Others (Education, Entertainment and Media)

The international Customer Communication Management (CCM) marketplace on the grounds of high geographical areas:

