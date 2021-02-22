One of the most dynamic factor for the growth of three wheelers market is the public transport for short to medium distances anywhere in the cities. Such cost effective mode of transportation is in demand for countries with moderate logistic infrastructure and population that has low disposable income.Moreover, the cumulative growth in good carriers has uplifted these compact three wheelers market for the transportation medium where trucks and other four wheelers are not affordable and not accessible to the destination.

Also the increase in oil prices is expected to give advantage to small vehicles such as three wheelers in long term.However, a dramatic drop is anticipated in inland and export sales of a country due to replacement of three wheelers by small four wheeler mini truck. Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are focusing to expand their mini truck segment and put forth in the market in affordable price and loading capacities. Such development is likely to hamper growth for three wheelers market over the forecast period.On the bright side, three wheelers manufacturers are expected to find potential opportunities in intra-city mode of transport with digitized and streamlined access provided by the app-based model.