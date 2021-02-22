Three Wheelers Market: Segmentation
basis of fuel type
|
basis of usage
|
Three Wheelers Market: Region Wise Outlook
Based on the geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to remain prominent in the three wheelers market over the forecast period. Countries such as India is to remain prevalent the domestic and export business segment during the forecast period. A prosperous growth is observed in China followed by other Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia. This is attributed to the increasing population and need of transportation medium for rural and semi-urban areas of the nation. Many Indian established players are focusing to manufacture three wheelers complied of BS (Bharat Stage) VI norms which will be implemented by 2020 in order to keep particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and Sulphur emission in check. The Germany based Bosch AG is developing LEFIS (Lean Electronic Fuel Injection Systems) for three wheelers in order to meet BS VI norms.
North America and Latin America are expected to provide significant opportunities in three wheelers market for snowmobiles, watersleds and touring motorcycle in near future. Three wheelers market is expected to find healthy prospects to aging baby boomers owing to the increased safety requirement.
Currently, Asian countries such as India and China dominate the three wheeler market in terms of production as well as sales in domestic and export markets. Established three wheeler manufacturers dominate the export as well as domestic market. Northern African, ASEAN and Latin American countries are prominent importers of three wheelers from Asian manufacturers.
Three Wheelers Market: Market Players
Some of the recognized players in Three Wheelers market are listed below:
- P.I. Motors (P) Ltd.
- Atul Auto Limited.
- Kerala Automobiles Limited,
- Bajaj Auto. Ltd.
- S. AUTO (P) LTD
- MORGAN MOTOR COMPANY
- TUK TUK (Thailand) company limited
- Akepanich Co.,Ltd
- Mithani Group
- Kumar Motors Pvt Ltd.
