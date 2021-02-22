Fault Circuit Indicators Market: Introduction

A fault circuit indicator or fault indicator is a device used to indicate faults detected on a power system or an electric line. This device has finds applications in electric lines, electric power systems and distribution networks to reduce equipment risk, outage time and operating cost. For better output, fault circuit indicators needs to be installed properly on the circuit. The working principle of a fault circuit indicator is that it typically senses the magnetic field produced by the excess flow of current through a cable or conductor. Some indicators also measure the electric field generated by the voltage in the conductor.

On a grounded system, when an electrical fault is caused due to surplus current flow through a conductor that induces a magnetic field, the indicator detects the fault and causes a change of state on the mechanical target. Earth fault indicators are used for ungrounded systems and sense the vector sum of the current and any imbalance results indicate a fault on one or more of the three phases.

Would like to know what Fault Circuit Indicators Market has in store? Look through the “Table of Content” of Fault Circuit Indicators Market report!

Some systems have an earthing connected to them through a high resistance and have negligible phase-to-ground fault currents, which require high sensitivity fault circuit indicators. Systems with earthing are also known as insulated neutral systems and in these systems, faults are hard to detect with normal indicators. At times, in insulated neutral systems, a surge of excess capacitive current results in a faulted system, to rectify this error, directional fault location devices are employed. The ground fault neutralizer of the device removes any current transients/ noise within 60 milli-seconds.

When a fault occurs, high-voltage fuses generally drop down once the operation is completed. Overhead line fault circuit indicators are used to visualize the event of an electrical current fault occuring on any overhead electrical system. Whereas, underground indicators trace faults on underground transmission systems located in underground vaults. Some fault circuit indicators indicate back to a control room using cellular or radio signals.