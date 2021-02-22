Hypercar Market: Drivers & Restraints

The need of Hypercars is because of its excellent engine performance and is used in the automotive industry. Hypercars are produced by a small number of manufacturers who can bear the cost of making them. Apart from the cost it is very difficult to match the speeds, since hypercars work on the speeds above 200km/hr. Hypercars are made only for the rich people and are made in small quantities.

The Hypercar market is very small and if one needs to buy them then they have to constantly look for it. Mercedes benz has launched a project called project one which is gaining popularity amongst the engineers because of its excellent efficiency.

Companies are investing more in their research and development departments and producing new technologies which they can accommodate in the automobiles. The need of hypercars in the automobile market is increasing because of it’s advanced technology and fuel efficiency. The future of hypercars is expected to be fully electric or gas powered. Currently we are using hydrogen gas in these cars for high speeds. Artficial Intelligence can be used to make these cars fully automatic. Since the neural network will recognize the driving pattern and then it will learn by its own just like our brain does. Fully electrical hypercars would be beneficial for the environment.