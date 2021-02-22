Global V-Belt market: overview

V-belts were developed in early days of automobile innovation to improve belt reliability and torque transmission from the crankshaft to rotating assemblies. A v-belt drive system is also called as friction drives because power is transmitted as a result of the belts adherence to the pulley. A v belt is a unique mechanical linkage with a cross-section that resembles an isosceles trapezoid. The v-belt and its complementing pulley create the most efficient belt drive known. V-belt transmissions are a notable upgrade from round and flat belt transmissions as v-belts provide excellent traction, speed, and load capabilities and long service life.

V-belts solved the slippage and alignment problem hence now it is used as the basic belt for power transmission. The “V” shape of the belt fits the grooves in the pulley, as a result, the belt cannot slip off, and as the load on the belt increases, there is an increase in the wedging action. V-belts are easy to install, require no lubrication and decreases shock loads and low maintenance.