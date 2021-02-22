Global Bio-Butadiene Market: Introduction

In early times, butadiene was derived from various petroleum feedstocks available in the market. Nowadays, in order to reduce dependency on these feedstocks, butadiene is derived from bio-based material sources, including non-food biomass. Continuous tightening of naptha based butadiene supply, consumption growth of polymers and tyres in developing economies, and volatility of natural rubber will continue to drive the market for bio-butadiene.

Butadiene is the primary petrochemical used as a monomer in the production of various industrial chemicals, including resins, rubber, plastics, etc. Bio-butadiene is one of the raw material sources in the manufacturing of butadiene. Bio-butadiene is utilized in the manufacturing of rubbers and plastics, which find their applications in adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, electrical appliances, textiles, building, and construction and packaging, among others.

Would like to know what Bio-Butadiene Market has in store? Look through the “Table of Content” of Bio-Butadiene Market report!

Chemical producing companies are not the only players in the bio-butadiene market, tyre manufacturers are also investing in the market owing to the limited availability of feedstocks.

The scarcity of butadiene in the manufacturing of synthetic rubber has acted as an encouragement for synthetic rubber and tyre producers to explore various alternative methods of rubber production. Approximately, around 2/3rd of the bio-butadiene produced around the globe is utilized in the manufacturing of synthetic rubber.

Growth of the bio-butadiene market is primarily based on the rising demand due to derivative expansion and quick economic growth, especially in Asia.