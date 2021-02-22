Strict quality inspection is done whenever a ships leaves or enters a port. Many marine chemicals are used in the marine industry essentially for cleaning windows, doors, decks, heads, carpets, seats, seat covers, curtains, tanks, display screens and decorative panels made from plastics, woods and any other materials suitable to be used inside a ship.
Excessive salt, dirt, carbon, oil, etc. gets deposited on bulbous, portside, bottom and star board sides of a ship and can adversely affect the performance of the ship. They can also meddle with the safety features of a ship, and thus, periodic cleaning of any ship is essential.
Cleaning Chemicals are necessary because efficient use of proper marine chemicals saves ships from electrolytic corrosion. These chemicals do not only protect the interior but also the exterior surface of a ship. Marine Chemicals play a significant role in keeping the components of a ship safe and in working condition.
Marine Chemicals Market: Market Dynamics
Marine Chemicals are widely used in military ships, cargo ships, tanker ships, passenger ships, RoRo ships (Roll on Roll off), fishing vessels and high speed crafts. However, the major chunk of the market is controlled by military ships and cargo ships.
However, certain marine chemicals used are hazardous in nature and meddle with the proper functioning of the other components of a ship. Hence, many governments have laid strict rules against the use of such chemicals and this is a key challenge for the manufacturers operating in the marine chemicals market — to follow the guidelines laid by governments and manufacture only those chemicals which are safe as well as find applications in the marine industry is a tough task.
Passenger ships are expected to be one of the major consumers of marine chemicals after military ships and cargo Ships. Passenger ships contribute in major amounts to the revenue generated from the tourism and travel industry. Thus, these ships must be maintained and cleaned on a regular basis, which in turn, will add to the demand for marine chemicals and thus, fuel the marine chemical market.
Marine Chemicals Market: Market Segmentation
The Marine Chemical Market can be segmented on the basis of their application into:
- Boiling water & Condensate Treatment Chemicals
- Engine Water & Evaporator Treatment Chemicals
- Cleaning and Maintenance Chemicals
- Cargo Tanks cleaning Products
- Fuel Treatment products
- Enzyme & Biological Solutions
- Rust Converters & Primers
- Hand Products
- Electrical Equipment Maintenance Chemicals
- Spill Sorbents
- Chlorination & De-Chlorination Products