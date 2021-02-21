Sun. Feb 21st, 2021

Parking Meter Market 2021 Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook till 2030

The Parking Meter market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Parking Meter Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Parking Meter market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

ResearchMoz’s business study describes the current Parking Meter market size and market forecast, market prospects, leading drivers and constraints, regulatory scenario, industry trend, promotional campaigns and marketing, price research, the competitive environment to help companies make decisions. The data in the Parking Meter market study focuses on historical and recent market dynamics that aid investment decisions. ResearchMoz’s Parking Meter market report mainly includes product sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, projection, and marketing, and the details here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc.

The Parking Meter market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ Mn/Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020– 2030.

The latest study on the global Parking Meter market makes a successful attempt to make in-detail evaluation of all factors supporting or impeding the overall market growth. Besides, it sheds light on historical and present trends in this market. Moving forward, it also offers forecasts on potential market trends and the impact of all these trends on the growth of the global Parking Meter market in the forthcoming years.

As the Parking Meter market continues to transition to a new normal caused by Covid-19, leading vendors and enthusiastic aspirants looking for perfect market penetration can achieve viable signals about the various market developments that drive high revenue growth.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

  • FLOWBIRD
  • POM Inc.
  • Hectronic
  • Kinouwell Tech
  • IEM
  • METRIC Group Ltd
  • J.J. MacKay Canada Limited
  • IPS Group, Inc.
  • Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology
  • Ventek International
  • Parking BOXX
  • CivicSmart, Inc.
  • LocoMobi Inc

    The Parking Meter market report is intended to aid industry decisions and investment priorities for multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and merchants.

    The use of survey tools, polls, and qualitative or quantitative analysis in the context of marketing studies, allows managers to have important information on the environment in which their companies operate:

    • Marketing studies ;
    • Competitive analyzes;
    • New business opportunities;
    • Design of new services.

    Parking Meter Market: Segmentation

    Segment by Type
    Parking Meter (Single Space)
    Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)
    The segment of parking kiosks(Multi space) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 74%.

    Segment by Application
    Government Institutions
    Hospitals
    Parks
    Transit Systems
    Malls & Stadiums
    Other
    The transit systerms, malls and stadiun, prak hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 60% of the market share.

