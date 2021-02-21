Sun. Feb 21st, 2021

GPS IC Market worth $9,497 million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

The GPS IC market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “GPS IC Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global GPS IC market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

ResearchMoz’s business study describes the current GPS IC market size and market forecast, market prospects, leading drivers and constraints, regulatory scenario, industry trend, promotional campaigns and marketing, price research, the competitive environment to help companies make decisions. The data in the GPS IC market study focuses on historical and recent market dynamics that aid investment decisions. ResearchMoz’s GPS IC market report mainly includes product sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, projection, and marketing, and the details here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc.

The GPS IC market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ Mn/Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020– 2030.

The latest study on the global GPS IC market makes a successful attempt to make in-detail evaluation of all factors supporting or impeding the overall market growth. Besides, it sheds light on historical and present trends in this market. Moving forward, it also offers forecasts on potential market trends and the impact of all these trends on the growth of the global GPS IC market in the forthcoming years.

As the GPS IC market continues to transition to a new normal caused by Covid-19, leading vendors and enthusiastic aspirants looking for perfect market penetration can achieve viable signals about the various market developments that drive high revenue growth.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

  • Qualcomm
  • Broadcom
  • Texas Instruments
  • MediaTek
  • CSR
  • Maxim Integrated Products
  • RF Micro Devices
  • Analog Devices

    The GPS IC market report is intended to aid industry decisions and investment priorities for multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and merchants.

    The use of survey tools, polls, and qualitative or quantitative analysis in the context of marketing studies, allows managers to have important information on the environment in which their companies operate:

    • Marketing studies ;
    • Competitive analyzes;
    • New business opportunities;
    • Design of new services.

    GPS IC Market: Segmentation

    Segment by Type
    SIRF
    MTK
    MSTAR
    Others

    Segment by Application
    Voice-Guided Navigation
    Tracking and Tracing
    Location-Enabled Search
    Others

