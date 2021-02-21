“

The report titled Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic and Metal Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic and Metal Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amcor, Ball Corporation, BASF, Saint-Gobain, Crown, Sonoco Products, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Berry Global, Huhtamaki OYJ, Greif, Ardagh, Silgan, Huber Packaging, Kian Joo Group, JL Clark, Avon Crowncaps & Containers, UnitedCan Company, Macbey, William Say, Can Pack Group, HUBER Packaging, Toyo Seikan

Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging



Market Segmentation by Application: Food packaging

Beverage packaging

Personal care packaging

Industrial packaging



The Plastic and Metal Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic and Metal Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Product Scope

1.2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Rigid Packaging

1.2.3 Flexible Packaging

1.3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food packaging

1.3.3 Beverage packaging

1.3.4 Personal care packaging

1.3.5 Industrial packaging

1.4 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic and Metal Packaging Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic and Metal Packaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic and Metal Packaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Plastic and Metal Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic and Metal Packaging Business

12.1 Amcor

12.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amcor Business Overview

12.1.3 Amcor Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Amcor Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

12.2 Ball Corporation

12.2.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ball Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Ball Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ball Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.2.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Business Overview

12.3.3 BASF Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.3.5 BASF Recent Development

12.4 Saint-Gobain

12.4.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.4.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

12.4.3 Saint-Gobain Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Saint-Gobain Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.5 Crown

12.5.1 Crown Corporation Information

12.5.2 Crown Business Overview

12.5.3 Crown Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Crown Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Crown Recent Development

12.6 Sonoco Products

12.6.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sonoco Products Business Overview

12.6.3 Sonoco Products Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sonoco Products Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Sonoco Products Recent Development

12.7 Sealed Air Corporation

12.7.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sealed Air Corporation Business Overview

12.7.3 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Mondi Group

12.8.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mondi Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Mondi Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mondi Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

12.9 Berry Global

12.9.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

12.9.2 Berry Global Business Overview

12.9.3 Berry Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Berry Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Berry Global Recent Development

12.10 Huhtamaki OYJ

12.10.1 Huhtamaki OYJ Corporation Information

12.10.2 Huhtamaki OYJ Business Overview

12.10.3 Huhtamaki OYJ Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Huhtamaki OYJ Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Huhtamaki OYJ Recent Development

12.11 Greif

12.11.1 Greif Corporation Information

12.11.2 Greif Business Overview

12.11.3 Greif Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Greif Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.11.5 Greif Recent Development

12.12 Ardagh

12.12.1 Ardagh Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ardagh Business Overview

12.12.3 Ardagh Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ardagh Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.12.5 Ardagh Recent Development

12.13 Silgan

12.13.1 Silgan Corporation Information

12.13.2 Silgan Business Overview

12.13.3 Silgan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Silgan Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.13.5 Silgan Recent Development

12.14 Huber Packaging

12.14.1 Huber Packaging Corporation Information

12.14.2 Huber Packaging Business Overview

12.14.3 Huber Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Huber Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.14.5 Huber Packaging Recent Development

12.15 Kian Joo Group

12.15.1 Kian Joo Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kian Joo Group Business Overview

12.15.3 Kian Joo Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Kian Joo Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.15.5 Kian Joo Group Recent Development

12.16 JL Clark

12.16.1 JL Clark Corporation Information

12.16.2 JL Clark Business Overview

12.16.3 JL Clark Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 JL Clark Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.16.5 JL Clark Recent Development

12.17 Avon Crowncaps & Containers

12.17.1 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Corporation Information

12.17.2 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Business Overview

12.17.3 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.17.5 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Recent Development

12.18 UnitedCan Company

12.18.1 UnitedCan Company Corporation Information

12.18.2 UnitedCan Company Business Overview

12.18.3 UnitedCan Company Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 UnitedCan Company Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.18.5 UnitedCan Company Recent Development

12.19 Macbey

12.19.1 Macbey Corporation Information

12.19.2 Macbey Business Overview

12.19.3 Macbey Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Macbey Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.19.5 Macbey Recent Development

12.20 William Say

12.20.1 William Say Corporation Information

12.20.2 William Say Business Overview

12.20.3 William Say Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 William Say Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.20.5 William Say Recent Development

12.21 Can Pack Group

12.21.1 Can Pack Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 Can Pack Group Business Overview

12.21.3 Can Pack Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Can Pack Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.21.5 Can Pack Group Recent Development

12.22 HUBER Packaging

12.22.1 HUBER Packaging Corporation Information

12.22.2 HUBER Packaging Business Overview

12.22.3 HUBER Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 HUBER Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.22.5 HUBER Packaging Recent Development

12.23 Toyo Seikan

12.23.1 Toyo Seikan Corporation Information

12.23.2 Toyo Seikan Business Overview

12.23.3 Toyo Seikan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Toyo Seikan Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

12.23.5 Toyo Seikan Recent Development

13 Plastic and Metal Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic and Metal Packaging

13.4 Plastic and Metal Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Distributors List

14.3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Trends

15.2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Drivers

15.3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Challenges

15.4 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”