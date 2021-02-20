LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global NDIR Gas Sensor market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global NDIR Gas Sensor market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global NDIR Gas Sensor market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Siemens AG, Honeywell, Vaisala, SenseAir (Asahi Kasei), Amphenol Corporation, Sensirion AG, Trane, E + E ELEKTRONIK, Figaro, Gas Sensing Solutions, Ati Airtest Technologies Inc., Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics), Digital Control System Inc, ELT SENSOR Corp., Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd, ELT SENSOR, Dwyer Instruments, Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH, Edinburgh Instruments, Alphasense
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|NDIR CO2 Sensor, NDIR CO Sensor, NDIR CH4 Sensor, NDIR Propane Sensor, NDIR Ethylene Sensor, NDIR Nitrogen Oxides Sensor, Others
|Market Segment by Application:
|Industrial, Building Automation, Air Purifier, Automotive, Petrochemical, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global NDIR Gas Sensor market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the NDIR Gas Sensor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the NDIR Gas Sensor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global NDIR Gas Sensor market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global NDIR Gas Sensor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NDIR Gas Sensor market
TOC
1 NDIR Gas Sensor Market Overview
1.1 NDIR Gas Sensor Product Scope
1.2 NDIR Gas Sensor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 NDIR CO2 Sensor
1.2.3 NDIR CO Sensor
1.2.4 NDIR CH4 Sensor
1.2.5 NDIR Propane Sensor
1.2.6 NDIR Ethylene Sensor
1.2.7 NDIR Nitrogen Oxides Sensor
1.2.8 Others
1.3 NDIR Gas Sensor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Building Automation
1.3.4 Air Purifier
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Petrochemical
1.3.7 Others
1.4 NDIR Gas Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 NDIR Gas Sensor Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China NDIR Gas Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India NDIR Gas Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top NDIR Gas Sensor Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top NDIR Gas Sensor Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in NDIR Gas Sensor as of 2020)
3.4 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers NDIR Gas Sensor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Size by Type
4.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Size by Application
5.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China NDIR Gas Sensor Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company
8.1.1 China NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India NDIR Gas Sensor Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company
11.1.1 India NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NDIR Gas Sensor Business
12.1 Siemens AG
12.1.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information
12.1.2 Siemens AG Business Overview
12.1.3 Siemens AG NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Siemens AG NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.1.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell
12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Honeywell Business Overview
12.2.3 Honeywell NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Honeywell NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.3 Vaisala
12.3.1 Vaisala Corporation Information
12.3.2 Vaisala Business Overview
12.3.3 Vaisala NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Vaisala NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.3.5 Vaisala Recent Development
12.4 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei)
12.4.1 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) Corporation Information
12.4.2 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) Business Overview
12.4.3 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.4.5 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) Recent Development
12.5 Amphenol Corporation
12.5.1 Amphenol Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Amphenol Corporation Business Overview
12.5.3 Amphenol Corporation NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Amphenol Corporation NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.5.5 Amphenol Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Sensirion AG
12.6.1 Sensirion AG Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sensirion AG Business Overview
12.6.3 Sensirion AG NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sensirion AG NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.6.5 Sensirion AG Recent Development
12.7 Trane
12.7.1 Trane Corporation Information
12.7.2 Trane Business Overview
12.7.3 Trane NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Trane NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.7.5 Trane Recent Development
12.8 E + E ELEKTRONIK
12.8.1 E + E ELEKTRONIK Corporation Information
12.8.2 E + E ELEKTRONIK Business Overview
12.8.3 E + E ELEKTRONIK NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 E + E ELEKTRONIK NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.8.5 E + E ELEKTRONIK Recent Development
12.9 Figaro
12.9.1 Figaro Corporation Information
12.9.2 Figaro Business Overview
12.9.3 Figaro NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Figaro NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.9.5 Figaro Recent Development
12.10 Gas Sensing Solutions
12.10.1 Gas Sensing Solutions Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gas Sensing Solutions Business Overview
12.10.3 Gas Sensing Solutions NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Gas Sensing Solutions NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.10.5 Gas Sensing Solutions Recent Development
12.11 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc.
12.11.1 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Business Overview
12.11.3 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.11.5 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Recent Development
12.12 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics)
12.12.1 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) Corporation Information
12.12.2 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) Business Overview
12.12.3 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.12.5 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) Recent Development
12.13 Digital Control System Inc
12.13.1 Digital Control System Inc Corporation Information
12.13.2 Digital Control System Inc Business Overview
12.13.3 Digital Control System Inc NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Digital Control System Inc NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.13.5 Digital Control System Inc Recent Development
12.14 ELT SENSOR Corp.
12.14.1 ELT SENSOR Corp. Corporation Information
12.14.2 ELT SENSOR Corp. Business Overview
12.14.3 ELT SENSOR Corp. NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 ELT SENSOR Corp. NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.14.5 ELT SENSOR Corp. Recent Development
12.15 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd
12.15.1 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Corporation Information
12.15.2 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Business Overview
12.15.3 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.15.5 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Recent Development
12.16 ELT SENSOR
12.16.1 ELT SENSOR Corporation Information
12.16.2 ELT SENSOR Business Overview
12.16.3 ELT SENSOR NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 ELT SENSOR NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.16.5 ELT SENSOR Recent Development
12.17 Dwyer Instruments
12.17.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information
12.17.2 Dwyer Instruments Business Overview
12.17.3 Dwyer Instruments NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Dwyer Instruments NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.17.5 Dwyer Instruments Recent Development
12.18 Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH
12.18.1 Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH Corporation Information
12.18.2 Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH Business Overview
12.18.3 Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.18.5 Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH Recent Development
12.19 Edinburgh Instruments
12.19.1 Edinburgh Instruments Corporation Information
12.19.2 Edinburgh Instruments Business Overview
12.19.3 Edinburgh Instruments NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Edinburgh Instruments NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.19.5 Edinburgh Instruments Recent Development
12.20 Alphasense
12.20.1 Alphasense Corporation Information
12.20.2 Alphasense Business Overview
12.20.3 Alphasense NDIR Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Alphasense NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered
12.20.5 Alphasense Recent Development 13 NDIR Gas Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 NDIR Gas Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NDIR Gas Sensor
13.4 NDIR Gas Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 NDIR Gas Sensor Distributors List
14.3 NDIR Gas Sensor Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 NDIR Gas Sensor Market Trends
15.2 NDIR Gas Sensor Drivers
15.3 NDIR Gas Sensor Market Challenges
15.4 NDIR Gas Sensor Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
