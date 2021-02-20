Driven by the convergence of the factors including the challenges that are related to the managing of an extensive footprint of an aging database and hence the need to support the personalization of the services which is the main concept of the subscriber data management (SDM) that is now being embraced by many of the telecoms so as to manage and analyze the real-time dynamic data, and also potentially to monetize their wide knowledge of the subscriber usage patterns, market behaviour with the third parties, and application preferences. Subscriber Data Management is basically a concept which is picking up interest in the telecoms market, wherein the service providers aim towards a consolidated data that they hold about their users all into a single database, so as to implement the advanced analytics, have the ability to know more about their subscribers, and also utilize the artificial intelligence.

Latest released the research study on Global Subscriber Data Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Subscriber Data Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Subscriber Data Management The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ericsson (Sweden), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Amdocs (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Computaris (United Kingdom), Openwave Systems Ltd (United States), Sandvine (United States), Optiva (Canada) and The Fast Mode (Singapore).

Market Drivers

The Rising Number Of Network Technologies, Arrival Of 5G And Advanced Cloud Architectures

Increasing Number Of Mobile Devices And Mobile Users

Market Trend

Rising Need To Reduce The Operational Expenditure (Opex) Is Further Booming The Market of SDM

Restraints

The Complexity In Design Of Subscriber Data Management Solution

Opportunities

Manufacturers Are Focusing On Research And Development And They Are Trying To Make the Solution More User Friendly

The Global Subscriber Data Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Policy Management, User Data Repository, Subscriber Data Federation, Identity Management), Application (Mobile, Fixed-mobile Convergence, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Video Over IP, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Network (Mobile Networks, Fixed Networks), Deployment (In Premises, On Cloud)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Subscriber Data Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Subscriber Data Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Subscriber Data Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Subscriber Data Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Subscriber Data Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Subscriber Data Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Subscriber Data Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Subscriber Data Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

