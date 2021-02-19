Chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and blood related infections are considered major public health problems worldwide, a social calamity and an economic catastrophe. The National Kidney Federation in Britain predicts that at present, more than 25,000 patients receive dialysis every year in Britain this number will rise to 44,000 by 2018.

Hemodialysis also called as kidney dialysis or simply dialysis, is a technique of purifying person’s blood via dialysis machine. As the number of CKD patients goes up, so has the size of the global hemodialysis chair market. The demand is considerable in developing countries as well. For example, demand for hemodialysis chair in India is growing at 31%, compared to 6 % in the United States and 8 % in the rest of the world.

Diabetes and hypertension are the primary cause of CKD. According to doctors, 30% of diabetic patients will go on to develop CKD, as compared to high blood pressure which accounts for 20% of all cases. For example National Health Survey suggests that nearly 15% of urban Indian people suffer from chronic kidney disease. It is a disease in which the kidney slowly loses function and fails.

The demand for hemodialysis chair is increasing constantly. Patients with serious renal disease also known as last stage CKD are usually 45-60 years old. As a result, CKD patients across globe typically need more comprehensive and longer care regimens. CKD treatment varies from drug therapy and dieting to regular dialysis.

Due to low awareness of CKD diagnosis, public and private healthcare providers have set up several national awareness programs. The rising prevalence of kidney and blood related diseases are stimulating the growth for global hemodialysis chair consumption market worldwide.

Prevalence of the disease, blood infections and consequently hemodialysis chair market also varies by region across globe. Urban areas have much higher rates of CKD patients than rural areas.

Currently 255,000 patients in Europe are on treatments with kidney dialysis machines. About half of them can expect to receive a kidney transplant combined with anti-rejection treatment. National Health Service (NHS) of Britain suggests that this number is doubled over the past 15 years.

Situation is similar in Northern America too, U.S. Renal Data System predicts that, 498,000 patients underwent dialysis during 2013-2015. That’s a nearly 57-fold increase in 42 years, driven in part by the increase in nationwide diabetes, chronic conditions and hypertension. That’s why, the numbers of dialysis centers are rapidly increasing in every country.

According to current stats the numbers of diabetic patients in India will be more than double by 2040. Additionally, low preference of patients for kidney transplantation, technological advancements, and substantial government healthcare expenditure on the treatment of CKD are helping to stimulate the prospects of global hemodialysis chair consumption market in the developing nations.

However, elements such as, high cost of dialysis treatment, limited reimbursement for dialysis treatment in developing countries like India and Brazil, lack of healthcare insurance policies, lack of awareness about kidney diseases & treatment procedures among patients, and reuse of hemodialysis supplies are restraining the growth of global hemodialysis chair industry.

Regionally North America holds the largest share in the global hemodialysis chair consumption market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and RoW (Rest of the World). The Asia-Pacific region (China, India, and Philippine’s) is estimated to grow at the highest rate.

Factors responsible for the growth are, rising CKD patient population base, the increasing number of independent dialysis centers ongoing government initiatives to develop new improved dialysis facilities, rising focus of global players, other factor include increasing awareness about new dialysis treatment modalities are encouraging the growth of the hemodialysis chair market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the major players operating in the global hemodialysis chair consumption market are DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Digiterm (Hungary), Euroclinic (Italy), Medi-Plinth (UK), Acime-Frame (France).

