The report titled Global High Performance Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Performance Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Performance Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Performance Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Performance Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Performance Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Performance Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Performance Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Performance Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Performance Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Performance Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Performance Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DUPONT, TEIJIN, TORAY, DSM, TayHo, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL, Kolon, Hyosung, Hexcel, TOYOBO, Solvay, Kureha Corporation, PBI Performance Products, Owens Corning, Huvis, JUSHI, 3B Fiberglass, HENGSHEN, AGY Holdings, BLUESTAR, UNFIRE, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.Ltd., GuangWei Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Fiber

Aramid

PBI

PPS

Glass Fiber

High Strength Polyethylene

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics & Communication

Textile

Aerospace Materials

Military Equipment

Wind Power Blade

Marine Industry

Ground Transportation

Sports & Leisure

Medical Instruments

Others



The High Performance Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Performance Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Performance Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Performance Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Performance Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Performance Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Performance Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Performance Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Performance Fiber Market Overview

1.1 High Performance Fiber Product Overview

1.2 High Performance Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Fiber

1.2.2 Aramid

1.2.3 PBI

1.2.4 PPS

1.2.5 Glass Fiber

1.2.6 High Strength Polyethylene

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global High Performance Fiber Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global High Performance Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global High Performance Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global High Performance Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global High Performance Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global High Performance Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Performance Fiber Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Performance Fiber Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players High Performance Fiber Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Performance Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Performance Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Performance Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Performance Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Performance Fiber as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Performance Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Performance Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 High Performance Fiber Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global High Performance Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global High Performance Fiber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Performance Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global High Performance Fiber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global High Performance Fiber by Application

4.1 High Performance Fiber Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronics & Communication

4.1.2 Textile

4.1.3 Aerospace Materials

4.1.4 Military Equipment

4.1.5 Wind Power Blade

4.1.6 Marine Industry

4.1.7 Ground Transportation

4.1.8 Sports & Leisure

4.1.9 Medical Instruments

4.1.10 Others

4.2 Global High Performance Fiber Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global High Performance Fiber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global High Performance Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global High Performance Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global High Performance Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America High Performance Fiber by Country

5.1 North America High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America High Performance Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe High Performance Fiber by Country

6.1 Europe High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe High Performance Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America High Performance Fiber by Country

8.1 Latin America High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America High Performance Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Performance Fiber Business

10.1 DUPONT

10.1.1 DUPONT Corporation Information

10.1.2 DUPONT Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DUPONT High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DUPONT High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 DUPONT Recent Development

10.2 TEIJIN

10.2.1 TEIJIN Corporation Information

10.2.2 TEIJIN Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 TEIJIN High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DUPONT High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 TEIJIN Recent Development

10.3 TORAY

10.3.1 TORAY Corporation Information

10.3.2 TORAY Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 TORAY High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 TORAY High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 TORAY Recent Development

10.4 DSM

10.4.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.4.2 DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 DSM High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 DSM High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 DSM Recent Development

10.5 TayHo

10.5.1 TayHo Corporation Information

10.5.2 TayHo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TayHo High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TayHo High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 TayHo Recent Development

10.6 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL

10.6.1 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL Corporation Information

10.6.2 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL Recent Development

10.7 Kolon

10.7.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kolon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kolon High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kolon High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.8 Hyosung

10.8.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hyosung Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hyosung High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hyosung High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Hyosung Recent Development

10.9 Hexcel

10.9.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hexcel Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hexcel High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hexcel High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Hexcel Recent Development

10.10 TOYOBO

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Performance Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TOYOBO High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TOYOBO Recent Development

10.11 Solvay

10.11.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.11.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Solvay High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Solvay High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.12 Kureha Corporation

10.12.1 Kureha Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kureha Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kureha Corporation High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kureha Corporation High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Kureha Corporation Recent Development

10.13 PBI Performance Products

10.13.1 PBI Performance Products Corporation Information

10.13.2 PBI Performance Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 PBI Performance Products High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 PBI Performance Products High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 PBI Performance Products Recent Development

10.14 Owens Corning

10.14.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.14.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Owens Corning High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Owens Corning High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.15 Huvis

10.15.1 Huvis Corporation Information

10.15.2 Huvis Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Huvis High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Huvis High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Huvis Recent Development

10.16 JUSHI

10.16.1 JUSHI Corporation Information

10.16.2 JUSHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 JUSHI High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 JUSHI High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 JUSHI Recent Development

10.17 3B Fiberglass

10.17.1 3B Fiberglass Corporation Information

10.17.2 3B Fiberglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 3B Fiberglass High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 3B Fiberglass High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.17.5 3B Fiberglass Recent Development

10.18 HENGSHEN

10.18.1 HENGSHEN Corporation Information

10.18.2 HENGSHEN Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 HENGSHEN High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 HENGSHEN High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.18.5 HENGSHEN Recent Development

10.19 AGY Holdings

10.19.1 AGY Holdings Corporation Information

10.19.2 AGY Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 AGY Holdings High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 AGY Holdings High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.19.5 AGY Holdings Recent Development

10.20 BLUESTAR

10.20.1 BLUESTAR Corporation Information

10.20.2 BLUESTAR Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 BLUESTAR High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 BLUESTAR High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.20.5 BLUESTAR Recent Development

10.21 UNFIRE

10.21.1 UNFIRE Corporation Information

10.21.2 UNFIRE Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 UNFIRE High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 UNFIRE High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.21.5 UNFIRE Recent Development

10.22 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.Ltd.

10.22.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.Ltd. Corporation Information

10.22.2 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.Ltd. High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.Ltd. High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.22.5 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.Ltd. Recent Development

10.23 GuangWei Group

10.23.1 GuangWei Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 GuangWei Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 GuangWei Group High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 GuangWei Group High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.23.5 GuangWei Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Performance Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Performance Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 High Performance Fiber Distributors

12.3 High Performance Fiber Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

