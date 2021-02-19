“

The report titled Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2663231/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-gfrp-composite-material-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, Avient, DuPont, Solvay, Hexion, Celanese, RTP, Sumitomo Bakelite, Evonik, Daicel, Kolon, Denka, Kingfa

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermosetting Plastic Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products



Market Segmentation by Application: Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure



The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2663231/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-gfrp-composite-material-market

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Product Overview

1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermosetting Plastic Products

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Plastic Products

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Application

4.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transport

4.1.2 Electro & Electronics

4.1.3 Construction

4.1.4 Sport & Leisure

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Country

5.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Country

6.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Country

8.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Lanxess

10.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lanxess Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.2.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.3 DSM

10.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.3.2 DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DSM Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DSM Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.3.5 DSM Recent Development

10.4 SABIC

10.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.4.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SABIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SABIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.4.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.5 Avient

10.5.1 Avient Corporation Information

10.5.2 Avient Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Avient Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Avient Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.5.5 Avient Recent Development

10.6 DuPont

10.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.6.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DuPont Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DuPont Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.6.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.7 Solvay

10.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.7.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.8 Hexion

10.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hexion Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hexion Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hexion Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.8.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.9 Celanese

10.9.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.9.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Celanese Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Celanese Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.9.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.10 RTP

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 RTP Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 RTP Recent Development

10.11 Sumitomo Bakelite

10.11.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

10.12 Evonik

10.12.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.12.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Evonik Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Evonik Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.12.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.13 Daicel

10.13.1 Daicel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Daicel Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Daicel Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Daicel Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.13.5 Daicel Recent Development

10.14 Kolon

10.14.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kolon Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kolon Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kolon Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.14.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.15 Denka

10.15.1 Denka Corporation Information

10.15.2 Denka Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Denka Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Denka Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.15.5 Denka Recent Development

10.16 Kingfa

10.16.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kingfa Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Kingfa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Kingfa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

10.16.5 Kingfa Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Distributors

12.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2663231/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-gfrp-composite-material-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”