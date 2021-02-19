“

The report titled Global Auger Boring Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Auger Boring Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Auger Boring Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Auger Boring Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Auger Boring Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Auger Boring Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Auger Boring Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Auger Boring Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Auger Boring Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Auger Boring Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Auger Boring Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Auger Boring Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: American Augers, Herrenknecht (Bohrtec), Tracto Technik GmbH, Barbco, Michael Byrne Manufacturing, McLaughlin MFG, Bor-It Mfg, The Robbins Company, OMS

Market Segmentation by Product: Soft Ground ABMs

Hard Rock ABMs



Market Segmentation by Application: Mining, Oil and Gas

Railway and Highway

Utility

Others



The Auger Boring Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Auger Boring Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Auger Boring Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Auger Boring Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Auger Boring Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Auger Boring Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Auger Boring Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Auger Boring Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Auger Boring Machines Market Overview

1.1 Auger Boring Machines Product Overview

1.2 Auger Boring Machines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Soft Ground ABMs

1.2.2 Hard Rock ABMs

1.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Auger Boring Machines Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Auger Boring Machines Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Auger Boring Machines Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Auger Boring Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Auger Boring Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Auger Boring Machines Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Auger Boring Machines Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Auger Boring Machines as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Auger Boring Machines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Auger Boring Machines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Auger Boring Machines Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Auger Boring Machines by Application

4.1 Auger Boring Machines Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mining, Oil and Gas

4.1.2 Railway and Highway

4.1.3 Utility

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Auger Boring Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Auger Boring Machines by Country

5.1 North America Auger Boring Machines Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Auger Boring Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Auger Boring Machines by Country

6.1 Europe Auger Boring Machines Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Auger Boring Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Auger Boring Machines by Country

8.1 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Auger Boring Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auger Boring Machines Business

10.1 American Augers

10.1.1 American Augers Corporation Information

10.1.2 American Augers Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 American Augers Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 American Augers Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.1.5 American Augers Recent Development

10.2 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec)

10.2.1 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 American Augers Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.2.5 Herrenknecht (Bohrtec) Recent Development

10.3 Tracto Technik GmbH

10.3.1 Tracto Technik GmbH Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tracto Technik GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tracto Technik GmbH Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tracto Technik GmbH Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.3.5 Tracto Technik GmbH Recent Development

10.4 Barbco

10.4.1 Barbco Corporation Information

10.4.2 Barbco Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Barbco Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Barbco Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.4.5 Barbco Recent Development

10.5 Michael Byrne Manufacturing

10.5.1 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.5.2 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.5.5 Michael Byrne Manufacturing Recent Development

10.6 McLaughlin MFG

10.6.1 McLaughlin MFG Corporation Information

10.6.2 McLaughlin MFG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 McLaughlin MFG Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 McLaughlin MFG Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.6.5 McLaughlin MFG Recent Development

10.7 Bor-It Mfg

10.7.1 Bor-It Mfg Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bor-It Mfg Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bor-It Mfg Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bor-It Mfg Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.7.5 Bor-It Mfg Recent Development

10.8 The Robbins Company

10.8.1 The Robbins Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 The Robbins Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 The Robbins Company Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 The Robbins Company Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.8.5 The Robbins Company Recent Development

10.9 OMS

10.9.1 OMS Corporation Information

10.9.2 OMS Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 OMS Auger Boring Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 OMS Auger Boring Machines Products Offered

10.9.5 OMS Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Auger Boring Machines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Auger Boring Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Auger Boring Machines Distributors

12.3 Auger Boring Machines Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”