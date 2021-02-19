“

The report titled Global Liquid Ammonia Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Liquid Ammonia market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Liquid Ammonia market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Liquid Ammonia market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Ammonia market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Ammonia report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Ammonia report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Ammonia market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Ammonia market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Ammonia market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Ammonia market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Ammonia market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Yara, CF Industries, Nutrien, TogliattiAzot, Koch Fertilizer, OCI Nitrogen, Acron, SAFCO, QAFCO, Group DF, Eurochem, IFFCO, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pusri, Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical, Hubei Yihua, Rui Xing Group, Haohua Junhua Group, Henan Jinkai Chemical, China Coal Group, Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals, Yangmei Chemical, Yunnan Yuntianhua, Lutianhua, Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Agricultural Grade

Commercial Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Fertilizer

Chemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others



The Liquid Ammonia Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Ammonia market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Ammonia market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Ammonia market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Ammonia industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Ammonia market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Ammonia market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Ammonia market?

Table of Contents:

1 Liquid Ammonia Market Overview

1.1 Liquid Ammonia Product Overview

1.2 Liquid Ammonia Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Agricultural Grade

1.2.2 Commercial Grade

1.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Liquid Ammonia Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Liquid Ammonia Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Liquid Ammonia Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Liquid Ammonia Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Liquid Ammonia Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Ammonia Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Liquid Ammonia Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Liquid Ammonia as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Liquid Ammonia Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Liquid Ammonia Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Liquid Ammonia Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Liquid Ammonia by Application

4.1 Liquid Ammonia Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fertilizer

4.1.2 Chemical Industry

4.1.3 Metallurgical Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Liquid Ammonia by Country

5.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Liquid Ammonia by Country

6.1 Europe Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Liquid Ammonia by Country

8.1 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Ammonia Business

10.1 Yara

10.1.1 Yara Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yara Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Yara Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Yara Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.1.5 Yara Recent Development

10.2 CF Industries

10.2.1 CF Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 CF Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CF Industries Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Yara Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.2.5 CF Industries Recent Development

10.3 Nutrien

10.3.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nutrien Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nutrien Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nutrien Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.3.5 Nutrien Recent Development

10.4 TogliattiAzot

10.4.1 TogliattiAzot Corporation Information

10.4.2 TogliattiAzot Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 TogliattiAzot Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 TogliattiAzot Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.4.5 TogliattiAzot Recent Development

10.5 Koch Fertilizer

10.5.1 Koch Fertilizer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Koch Fertilizer Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Koch Fertilizer Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Koch Fertilizer Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.5.5 Koch Fertilizer Recent Development

10.6 OCI Nitrogen

10.6.1 OCI Nitrogen Corporation Information

10.6.2 OCI Nitrogen Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 OCI Nitrogen Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 OCI Nitrogen Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.6.5 OCI Nitrogen Recent Development

10.7 Acron

10.7.1 Acron Corporation Information

10.7.2 Acron Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Acron Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Acron Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.7.5 Acron Recent Development

10.8 SAFCO

10.8.1 SAFCO Corporation Information

10.8.2 SAFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SAFCO Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SAFCO Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.8.5 SAFCO Recent Development

10.9 QAFCO

10.9.1 QAFCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 QAFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 QAFCO Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 QAFCO Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.9.5 QAFCO Recent Development

10.10 Group DF

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Liquid Ammonia Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Group DF Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Group DF Recent Development

10.11 Eurochem

10.11.1 Eurochem Corporation Information

10.11.2 Eurochem Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Eurochem Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Eurochem Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.11.5 Eurochem Recent Development

10.12 IFFCO

10.12.1 IFFCO Corporation Information

10.12.2 IFFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 IFFCO Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 IFFCO Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.12.5 IFFCO Recent Development

10.13 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

10.13.1 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Corporation Information

10.13.2 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.13.5 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Recent Development

10.14 Pusri

10.14.1 Pusri Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pusri Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Pusri Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Pusri Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.14.5 Pusri Recent Development

10.15 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

10.15.1 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.15.5 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Recent Development

10.16 Hubei Yihua

10.16.1 Hubei Yihua Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hubei Yihua Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hubei Yihua Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hubei Yihua Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.16.5 Hubei Yihua Recent Development

10.17 Rui Xing Group

10.17.1 Rui Xing Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rui Xing Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Rui Xing Group Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Rui Xing Group Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.17.5 Rui Xing Group Recent Development

10.18 Haohua Junhua Group

10.18.1 Haohua Junhua Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Haohua Junhua Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Haohua Junhua Group Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Haohua Junhua Group Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.18.5 Haohua Junhua Group Recent Development

10.19 Henan Jinkai Chemical

10.19.1 Henan Jinkai Chemical Corporation Information

10.19.2 Henan Jinkai Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Henan Jinkai Chemical Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Henan Jinkai Chemical Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.19.5 Henan Jinkai Chemical Recent Development

10.20 China Coal Group

10.20.1 China Coal Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 China Coal Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 China Coal Group Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 China Coal Group Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.20.5 China Coal Group Recent Development

10.21 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals

10.21.1 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Corporation Information

10.21.2 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.21.5 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Recent Development

10.22 Yangmei Chemical

10.22.1 Yangmei Chemical Corporation Information

10.22.2 Yangmei Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Yangmei Chemical Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Yangmei Chemical Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.22.5 Yangmei Chemical Recent Development

10.23 Yunnan Yuntianhua

10.23.1 Yunnan Yuntianhua Corporation Information

10.23.2 Yunnan Yuntianhua Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Yunnan Yuntianhua Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Yunnan Yuntianhua Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.23.5 Yunnan Yuntianhua Recent Development

10.24 Lutianhua

10.24.1 Lutianhua Corporation Information

10.24.2 Lutianhua Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Lutianhua Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Lutianhua Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.24.5 Lutianhua Recent Development

10.25 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

10.25.1 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Corporation Information

10.25.2 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Liquid Ammonia Products Offered

10.25.5 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Liquid Ammonia Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Liquid Ammonia Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Liquid Ammonia Distributors

12.3 Liquid Ammonia Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

