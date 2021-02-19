“
The report titled Global Liquid Ammonia Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Liquid Ammonia market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Liquid Ammonia market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Liquid Ammonia market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Ammonia market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Ammonia report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Ammonia report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Ammonia market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Ammonia market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Ammonia market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Ammonia market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Ammonia market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Yara, CF Industries, Nutrien, TogliattiAzot, Koch Fertilizer, OCI Nitrogen, Acron, SAFCO, QAFCO, Group DF, Eurochem, IFFCO, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pusri, Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical, Hubei Yihua, Rui Xing Group, Haohua Junhua Group, Henan Jinkai Chemical, China Coal Group, Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals, Yangmei Chemical, Yunnan Yuntianhua, Lutianhua, Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
Market Segmentation by Product: Agricultural Grade
Commercial Grade
Market Segmentation by Application: Fertilizer
Chemical Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Others
The Liquid Ammonia Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Ammonia market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Ammonia market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Liquid Ammonia market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Ammonia industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Ammonia market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Ammonia market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Ammonia market?
Table of Contents:
1 Liquid Ammonia Market Overview
1.1 Liquid Ammonia Product Overview
1.2 Liquid Ammonia Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Agricultural Grade
1.2.2 Commercial Grade
1.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Liquid Ammonia Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Liquid Ammonia Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Liquid Ammonia Price (ASP) (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Liquid Ammonia Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Liquid Ammonia Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Liquid Ammonia Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Liquid Ammonia Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Liquid Ammonia as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Liquid Ammonia Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Liquid Ammonia Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Liquid Ammonia Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Market Share by Region
3.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Liquid Ammonia by Application
4.1 Liquid Ammonia Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Fertilizer
4.1.2 Chemical Industry
4.1.3 Metallurgical Industry
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application
4.3.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Liquid Ammonia by Country
5.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Liquid Ammonia by Country
6.1 Europe Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Liquid Ammonia by Country
8.1 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Ammonia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Ammonia Business
10.1 Yara
10.1.1 Yara Corporation Information
10.1.2 Yara Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Yara Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Yara Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.1.5 Yara Recent Development
10.2 CF Industries
10.2.1 CF Industries Corporation Information
10.2.2 CF Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 CF Industries Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Yara Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.2.5 CF Industries Recent Development
10.3 Nutrien
10.3.1 Nutrien Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nutrien Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Nutrien Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Nutrien Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.3.5 Nutrien Recent Development
10.4 TogliattiAzot
10.4.1 TogliattiAzot Corporation Information
10.4.2 TogliattiAzot Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 TogliattiAzot Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 TogliattiAzot Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.4.5 TogliattiAzot Recent Development
10.5 Koch Fertilizer
10.5.1 Koch Fertilizer Corporation Information
10.5.2 Koch Fertilizer Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Koch Fertilizer Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Koch Fertilizer Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.5.5 Koch Fertilizer Recent Development
10.6 OCI Nitrogen
10.6.1 OCI Nitrogen Corporation Information
10.6.2 OCI Nitrogen Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 OCI Nitrogen Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 OCI Nitrogen Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.6.5 OCI Nitrogen Recent Development
10.7 Acron
10.7.1 Acron Corporation Information
10.7.2 Acron Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Acron Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Acron Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.7.5 Acron Recent Development
10.8 SAFCO
10.8.1 SAFCO Corporation Information
10.8.2 SAFCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 SAFCO Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 SAFCO Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.8.5 SAFCO Recent Development
10.9 QAFCO
10.9.1 QAFCO Corporation Information
10.9.2 QAFCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 QAFCO Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 QAFCO Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.9.5 QAFCO Recent Development
10.10 Group DF
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Liquid Ammonia Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Group DF Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Group DF Recent Development
10.11 Eurochem
10.11.1 Eurochem Corporation Information
10.11.2 Eurochem Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Eurochem Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Eurochem Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.11.5 Eurochem Recent Development
10.12 IFFCO
10.12.1 IFFCO Corporation Information
10.12.2 IFFCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 IFFCO Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 IFFCO Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.12.5 IFFCO Recent Development
10.13 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
10.13.1 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Corporation Information
10.13.2 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.13.5 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Recent Development
10.14 Pusri
10.14.1 Pusri Corporation Information
10.14.2 Pusri Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Pusri Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Pusri Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.14.5 Pusri Recent Development
10.15 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical
10.15.1 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Corporation Information
10.15.2 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.15.5 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Recent Development
10.16 Hubei Yihua
10.16.1 Hubei Yihua Corporation Information
10.16.2 Hubei Yihua Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Hubei Yihua Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Hubei Yihua Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.16.5 Hubei Yihua Recent Development
10.17 Rui Xing Group
10.17.1 Rui Xing Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 Rui Xing Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Rui Xing Group Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Rui Xing Group Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.17.5 Rui Xing Group Recent Development
10.18 Haohua Junhua Group
10.18.1 Haohua Junhua Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 Haohua Junhua Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Haohua Junhua Group Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Haohua Junhua Group Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.18.5 Haohua Junhua Group Recent Development
10.19 Henan Jinkai Chemical
10.19.1 Henan Jinkai Chemical Corporation Information
10.19.2 Henan Jinkai Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Henan Jinkai Chemical Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Henan Jinkai Chemical Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.19.5 Henan Jinkai Chemical Recent Development
10.20 China Coal Group
10.20.1 China Coal Group Corporation Information
10.20.2 China Coal Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 China Coal Group Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 China Coal Group Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.20.5 China Coal Group Recent Development
10.21 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals
10.21.1 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Corporation Information
10.21.2 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.21.5 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Recent Development
10.22 Yangmei Chemical
10.22.1 Yangmei Chemical Corporation Information
10.22.2 Yangmei Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Yangmei Chemical Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Yangmei Chemical Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.22.5 Yangmei Chemical Recent Development
10.23 Yunnan Yuntianhua
10.23.1 Yunnan Yuntianhua Corporation Information
10.23.2 Yunnan Yuntianhua Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Yunnan Yuntianhua Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Yunnan Yuntianhua Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.23.5 Yunnan Yuntianhua Recent Development
10.24 Lutianhua
10.24.1 Lutianhua Corporation Information
10.24.2 Lutianhua Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Lutianhua Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Lutianhua Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.24.5 Lutianhua Recent Development
10.25 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
10.25.1 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Corporation Information
10.25.2 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Liquid Ammonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Liquid Ammonia Products Offered
10.25.5 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Liquid Ammonia Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Liquid Ammonia Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Liquid Ammonia Distributors
12.3 Liquid Ammonia Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
