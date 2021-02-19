“

The report titled Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Grey and Ductile Iron Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market are mapped by the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hitachi Metals, Grede Foundry, Draxton, MAT Foundry, Metal Technologies, Inc., Neenah Foundry, Wescast Industries, INTAT Precision, Castings PLC, Aludyne, Rochester Metal Products, Georg Fischer, Kutno, Farinia Group, ACO Eurobar, Denizciler, Silbitz Group, Willman Industries, Aarrowcast, Inc., Goldens’Foundry

Market Segmentation by Product: Vertical Molding

Horizontal Molding



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Construction

Machinery & Equipment

Aerospace

Energy

Others



The Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Grey and Ductile Iron Castings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Overview

1.1 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Product Overview

1.2 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vertical Molding

1.2.2 Horizontal Molding

1.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Grey and Ductile Iron Castings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings by Application

4.1 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Machinery & Equipment

4.1.4 Aerospace

4.1.5 Energy

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings by Country

5.1 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Grey and Ductile Iron Castings by Country

6.1 Europe Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings by Country

8.1 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Business

10.1 Hitachi Metals

10.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hitachi Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hitachi Metals Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hitachi Metals Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

10.2 Grede Foundry

10.2.1 Grede Foundry Corporation Information

10.2.2 Grede Foundry Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Grede Foundry Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hitachi Metals Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.2.5 Grede Foundry Recent Development

10.3 Draxton

10.3.1 Draxton Corporation Information

10.3.2 Draxton Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Draxton Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Draxton Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.3.5 Draxton Recent Development

10.4 MAT Foundry

10.4.1 MAT Foundry Corporation Information

10.4.2 MAT Foundry Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 MAT Foundry Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 MAT Foundry Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.4.5 MAT Foundry Recent Development

10.5 Metal Technologies, Inc.

10.5.1 Metal Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Metal Technologies, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Metal Technologies, Inc. Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Metal Technologies, Inc. Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.5.5 Metal Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Neenah Foundry

10.6.1 Neenah Foundry Corporation Information

10.6.2 Neenah Foundry Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Neenah Foundry Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Neenah Foundry Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.6.5 Neenah Foundry Recent Development

10.7 Wescast Industries

10.7.1 Wescast Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wescast Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Wescast Industries Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Wescast Industries Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.7.5 Wescast Industries Recent Development

10.8 INTAT Precision

10.8.1 INTAT Precision Corporation Information

10.8.2 INTAT Precision Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 INTAT Precision Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 INTAT Precision Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.8.5 INTAT Precision Recent Development

10.9 Castings PLC

10.9.1 Castings PLC Corporation Information

10.9.2 Castings PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Castings PLC Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Castings PLC Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.9.5 Castings PLC Recent Development

10.10 Aludyne

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aludyne Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aludyne Recent Development

10.11 Rochester Metal Products

10.11.1 Rochester Metal Products Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rochester Metal Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Rochester Metal Products Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Rochester Metal Products Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.11.5 Rochester Metal Products Recent Development

10.12 Georg Fischer

10.12.1 Georg Fischer Corporation Information

10.12.2 Georg Fischer Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Georg Fischer Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Georg Fischer Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.12.5 Georg Fischer Recent Development

10.13 Kutno

10.13.1 Kutno Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kutno Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kutno Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Kutno Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.13.5 Kutno Recent Development

10.14 Farinia Group

10.14.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Farinia Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Farinia Group Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Farinia Group Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.14.5 Farinia Group Recent Development

10.15 ACO Eurobar

10.15.1 ACO Eurobar Corporation Information

10.15.2 ACO Eurobar Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ACO Eurobar Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ACO Eurobar Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.15.5 ACO Eurobar Recent Development

10.16 Denizciler

10.16.1 Denizciler Corporation Information

10.16.2 Denizciler Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Denizciler Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Denizciler Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.16.5 Denizciler Recent Development

10.17 Silbitz Group

10.17.1 Silbitz Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Silbitz Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Silbitz Group Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Silbitz Group Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.17.5 Silbitz Group Recent Development

10.18 Willman Industries

10.18.1 Willman Industries Corporation Information

10.18.2 Willman Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Willman Industries Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Willman Industries Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.18.5 Willman Industries Recent Development

10.19 Aarrowcast, Inc.

10.19.1 Aarrowcast, Inc. Corporation Information

10.19.2 Aarrowcast, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Aarrowcast, Inc. Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Aarrowcast, Inc. Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.19.5 Aarrowcast, Inc. Recent Development

10.20 Goldens’Foundry

10.20.1 Goldens’Foundry Corporation Information

10.20.2 Goldens’Foundry Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Goldens’Foundry Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Goldens’Foundry Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Products Offered

10.20.5 Goldens’Foundry Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Distributors

12.3 Grey and Ductile Iron Castings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”